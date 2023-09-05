News & Insights

Personal Finance

These Are the 10 Fastest-Selling New Cars on the Market: See How Much They Cost

September 05, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

As car prices rise, new cars are staying on lots for longer. The average time on the lot for a new car as of July is 22.7 days, compared to 17.5 days a year prior, according to iSeeCars.com. Still, some new car models are zooming out of dealerships, with the fastest-selling new car model averaging just 9.2 days on the market before a sale.

Here's a look at the 10 fastest-selling new cars, plus, how much it costs to take one home.

New Car Market: Ford, Tesla Drop Prices by Up To 20% Thanks To Millions of Unwanted EVs
Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

2021 Toyota Sienna

Toyota Sienna Hybrid

  • Average number of days on the market: 22.9
  • Average price: $51,170

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle
Find Out: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

2021 Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

  • Average number of days on the market: 22.6
  • Average price: $24,819

See: Biden's Plan To Increase EV Ownership Shot Down by Car Makers Who Say It Would 'Substantially' Increase Vehicle Cost

18 2019 BMW X1, sDrive28i

BMW X1

  • Average number of days on the market: 22.1
  • Average price: $46,310
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited

Subaru Crosstrek

  • Average number of days on the market: 21.8
  • Average price: $31,250
2020 Kia Forte

Kia Forte

  • Average number of days on the market: 21.0
  • Average price: $23,867

Discover: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric

2023_Lexus_NX_350h_1594-1

Lexus NX 350h

  • Average number of days on the market: 19.7
  • Average price: $51,510
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali.

GMC Yukon

  • Average number of days on the market: 19.7
  • Average price: $82,342
2024_Toyota_Grand_Highlander_Limited_WindChillPearl_001

Toyota Grand Highlander

  • Average number of days on the market: 10.7
  • Average price: $53,705

Check Out: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

  • Average number of days on the market: 10.4
  • Average price: $149,241
2024_Toyota_Grand_Highlander_Platinum_StormCloud_006. loading=

Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

  • Average number of days on the market: 9.2
  • Average price: $56,396

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Aug. 22, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 10 Fastest-Selling New Cars on the Market: See How Much They Cost

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.