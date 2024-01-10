News & Insights

These Are the 10 Best Florida Cities for Retirement in 2024

January 10, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Many Americans desire a Florida retirement thanks to the state’s balmy weather and lack of income taxes. But not all Florida cities are created equal.

To find the best Florida cities for retirement in 2024, GOBankingRates highlighted the Sunshine State cities featured by U.S. News in their 2024 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. list.

To identify the best places to retire, U.S. News analyzed data for the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. based on criteria including the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and healthcare quality.

Here’s a look at the top 10 Florida cities that made the cut ranked from best to worst, with scores on a scale of 1 to 10.

Daytona Beach Florida

1. Daytona Beach

  • Overall score: 7.0
  • Housing affordability: 6.7
  • Healthcare: 5.5

People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

2. Tampa

  • Overall score: 6.9
  • Housing affordability: 6.2
  • Healthcare: 5.6

Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay at sunrise.

3. Sarasota

  • Overall score: 6.9
  • Housing affordability: 5.8
  • Healthcare: 5.5
Lakeland, Florida, USA downtown cityscape on the lake at twilight.

4. Lakeland

  • Overall score: 6.8
  • Housing affordability: 7.0
  • Healthcare: 5.7
Walking Platform To The Beach In Melbourne Florida.

5. Melbourne

  • Overall score: 6.8
  • Housing affordability: 6.5
  • Healthcare: 5.3

Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

6. Orlando

  • Overall score: 6.8
  • Housing affordability: 6.1
  • Healthcare: 5.6
Downtown Street in historic Ocala, Florida.

7. Ocala

  • Overall score: 6.8
  • Housing affordability: 7.5
  • Healthcare: 5.5
Condos and marina in Naples, Florida, USA on a sunny day.

8. Naples

  • Overall score: 6.8
  • Housing affordability: 5.1
  • Healthcare: 5.1

The view at dusk of Little Marsh Hill houses, the suburb of Jacksonville city (Florida).

9. Jacksonville

  • Overall score: 6.8
  • Housing affordability: 6.6
  • Healthcare: 5.2
Pensacola, Florida, USA - May 19, 2015.

10. Pensacola

  • Overall score: 6.8
  • Housing affordability: 6.9
  • Healthcare: 4.7

Data is sourced from U.S. News and is accurate as of Nov. 6, 2023.

