These Are Some of the Best Ideas from the 2024 SRAX Conference

The 2024 Sequire Investor Summit with SRAX in Puerto Rico is in the books, with over 75 publicly traded companies presenting at industry panels. As with most of these conferences, the SRAX conference called attention to several interesting companies. Here are some of the best investing ideas from the 2024 SRAX Conference.

Cibus

Cibus (CBUS) is driving sustainable agriculture by pioneering precision gene editing that makes farming more profitable and sustainable. The company was founded with a vision of a gene-editing industry that doesn't require the use of transgenes or foreign DNA, which are linked to GMOs (genetically modified organisms).

Of course, GMOs have gotten a bad reputation in recent years amid concerns of potential antibiotic resistance, toxicity and allergies believed to be caused by genetically modified food. However, Cibus is looking beyond GMOs in search of alternate solutions that would produce genetically altered food that's indistinguishable from nature and could be regulated on the same plane as traditional breeding.

The company's Rapid Trait Development System™ (RTDS) integrates crop-specific cell biology platforms with its proprietary gene-editing technologies. Cibus describes its Trait Machine as "a standalone semi-automated end-to-end precision breeding system that is time bound and predictable.”

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) offers antibody discovery services, protein manufacturing, and other products. The company also utilizes artificial intelligence to help accelerate the development of potentially life-saving therapies.

IPA describes itself as "a hybrid of experts in the science, technology and business of antibody discovery and development." As such, it has a number of subsidiaries developing technologies that pertain to antibodies.

For example, BioStrand and Talem Therapeutics are two of IPA's subsidiaries. By embedding BioStrand's LENS Integrated Intelligence Technology into its antibody discovery process, IPA aims to set a new standard for developing accurate therapies.

Meanwhile, Talem recently entered into an exclusive collaboration and license option agreement with Astellas Pharma (ALPMY). That agreement also involves BioStrand's LENS technology and focuses on the discovery and development of antibodies for the tumor microenvironment.

Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) focuses on advancing cancer treatments using radiation, radiopharmaceuticals and imaging technologies, enabling its targeted medical doses to be delivered directly to the tumor site while sparing the patient's healthy tissues. The company was formed from the merger of Isoray and Viewpoint Molecular Targeting.

Perspective's proprietary class of theranostics allow clinicians to see a specific tumor and treat it, potentially with improved efficacy while minimizing the toxicity associated with many other cancer treatments.

The company's Radioisotope technology also treats tumors on a cellular level, usually in patients who are believed to be in the early stages of cancer. Perspective uses proprietary targeting peptides to diagnose tumors and deliver Alpha-Particle Radiopharmaceuticals to attack them on a molecular level when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

Scienjoy

Scienjoy (SJ) provides a mobile live-streaming platform in China and aims to build an entire live-streaming ecosystem "to delight and entertain users." The company currently operates three primary live-streaming brands, including their websites and mobile apps.

Showself, Lehai and Haixiu all use Scienjoy's mobile apps. The company also acquired two more mobile live-streaming platforms in September 2020, which are BeeLive Chinese (MiFeng) and BeeLive International. Across all its platforms, Scienjoy has about 250 million registered users.

The company's mobile live-streaming platform brings videos from professionals to end users and creates live social video communities. Through Scienjoy's mobile apps, users can enter real-time video rooms and even interact with the professional live streamers in real time.

Users can also view the streamers' personal pages, view their photos, leave comments and engage in private chats with them when they're not streaming. The platform also offers simple games that users can play in the video rooms using virtual currencies while watching live streams.

Vox Royalty

Finally, Vox Royalty (VOXR) is a mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams across seven different jurisdictions and four continents, including several projects in Canada and Australia. In fact, more than 80% of the company's assets are located in North America and Australia.

Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has acquired more than 50 royalties through over 25 separate transactions. The company has demonstrated a track record of purchasing assets with sizable near-term growth and upcoming development catalysts.

Vox's portfolio is primarily focused on precious metals royalties, which make up more than 70% of its portfolio weighting by net asset value. The company also has underlying exposure to a wider range of commodity types, including certain base and bulk commodities and commodities used in batteries.

Over the course of nearly 10 years, Vox has also built up a proprietary database of over 8,000 global royalties. The company believes this intellectual property provides competitive advantages and yields broader transactional opportunities.

Honorable mentions

The last two companies on this list are also worth watching due to their interesting business models. One is still working on going public, while the other is a micro-cap company that trades over the counter, at least for now.

First up is EV Mobility, which isn't public yet, although it has filed the necessary paperwork to start planning its initial public offering. The company's car-sharing platform provides electric vehicles as an amenity to travelers staying in upscale hotels, residents of luxury apartment buildings, and visitors or workers at commercial buildings. EV Mobility's business model is particularly interesting given the future of the EV industry.

The other honorable mention is BacTech Environmental (BCCEF), an environmentally friendly mining company with an C$11.65 million market capitalization. The company states that it "recovers metals while healing the environment," highlighting the need to carry out mining activities safely and responsibly. Using bioleaching technology, BacTech is currently working in Ecuador to recover gold while addressing the health problems and environmental degradation that results from conventional mining.

Uncovering hidden gems

All seven companies on this list offer unique and interesting perspectives and angles on their areas of focus. Thus, this just goes to show how events like the 2024 SRAX Conference in Puerto Rico can help investors discover investing ideas that they otherwise wouldn't hear anything about.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.