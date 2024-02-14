These Are Some of the Best Ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference By DealFlow

The 2024 Microcap Conference is in the books after presentations from more than 75 micro-cap companies. The annual conference is the largest independent event specifically for micro-cap companies, with over 500 attendees.

Generally, micro-cap companies are those with a market capitalization of less than $300 million. However, despite their small size, some smaller firms can pack a big punch, so here are some of the best ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on a new class of antibiotics. The company is specifically targeting bacteria the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration have designated as priority pathogens.

Acurx is developing antibiotic candidates that block a previously unexplored molecular target called DNA polymerase IIIC. The company's pipeline includes ibezapolstat, which targets clostridium difficile and is moving through the end of Phase 2 clinical trials. Acurx also has a candidate for gram-positive infections in the preclinical stage and a third program still in the discovery stage that contains multiple candidates for gram-positive infections.

Bioxytran

Bioxytran (BIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company working on platform technologies in the areas of glycovirology, hypoxia and degenerative diseases. The company aims to eliminate viruses and prolong patients' lifespans using carbohydrate-drug design.

Using galectin inhibitors to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Bioxytran hopes to keep galectins, a type of protein coded by a single gene, from binding to the carbohydrate structures found in numerous diseases, thereby reducing their ability to replicate.

The company's primary pipeline is glycovirology, which has several candidates in development. Bioxytran is currently planning Phase 3 clinical trials for ProLectin-M, an oral treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and influenza. It's also preparing for Phase 2 trials for ProLectin-I, an intravenous treatment for severe cases of COVID-19, long COVID, and influenza.

Flushing Financial

With a market cap of $376.2 million, Flushing Financial (FFIC) is the largest company on this list, technically falling into small-cap territory. It's the parent company of Flushing Bank, a community bank in New York City with a more-than 90-year history. The bank serves Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island.

Despite its smaller size relative to the large commercial banks, Flushing Bank offers the same products and services, although it touts its ability to connect directly with customers due to its smaller size. The bank's services include personal, business, and government banking, loans, and credit and debit cards.

LM Funding America

Last but not least, LM Funding America (LMFA) is a bitcoin miner that also provides funding to nonprofit community associations via a variety of financial products. Describing itself as "a leader in responsible bitcoin mining," LM Funding America provides a wide array of diversified investment strategies that also include blockchain contracts, specialized public company financing, and specialty financing.

Like most bitcoin-mining companies, LM Funding America provides quarterly updates on its mining operations. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the firm mined 108 bitcoin and sold 103 bitcoin, generating about $3.4 million in proceeds. LM Funding America currently holds about 95 bitcoin with an estimated value of around $4 million.

Investing in micro-cap stocks

Micro-cap stocks tend to be more volatile than their large-cap counterparts, which can be both good and bad for investors. Some smaller stocks could offer attractive share-price gains, although with the possibility of significant returns also comes sizable risk.

Additionally, public information on some micro-cap stocks can sometimes be lacking, given that required disclosures are loosened for small companies. However, those that trade on major stock exchanges like the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange may be required to or voluntarily choose to disclose more information.

Some red flags to watch for when researching micro-cap stocks include overly promotional language and claims of success that cannot be publicly verified. Of course, as with any investment, due diligence is advised before investing in any stocks, micro-cap names or otherwise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.