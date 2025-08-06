These Are the Smartest Growth Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Today

Key Points Hims & Hers Health is pivoting away from GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, but there are plenty of growth levers for this company to capitalize on.

Sezzle is making significant strides in a competitive space, and its recent stock performance is truly stunning.

10 stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health ›

Growth stocks abound, and in every market environment, there are opportunities for every investor. If you have $1,000 to put to work in the stock market after accounting for all immediate and necessary expenses, there are plenty of compelling opportunities out there.

Here are two names to consider for your investment portfolio the next time you go stock shopping that could be a wise use of part, or all, of that $1,000 of investment capital. Let's take a closer look.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Hims & Hers Health

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) are up more than 200% from one year ago. The company garnered plenty of attention from investors by rapidly pivoting to capitalize on the GLP-1 boom when there was a shortage of semaglutide, the key active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy. Hims & Hers is now redirecting its GLP-1 business in response to the end of the semaglutide shortage.

The company has to discontinue selling compounded semaglutide, previously a key part of its weight loss treatments, because of government regulations. Instead, it's focusing on other weight management solutions like oral medications and liraglutide, another GLP-1 drug. The company is also actively working on strategies to mitigate the losses from its weight loss business by diversifying its product offerings and even offering personalized GLP-1 solutions in some cases.

Management still anticipates ongoing growth in its overall weight management program, as it remains well positioned to address gaps in the market. Hims & Hers generated $225 million in revenue from compounded GLP-1 drugs in 2024. Management projected $725 million in revenue from all weight loss drugs in 2025, although this figure includes GLP-1s.

Beyond weight loss, Hims & Hers remains focused on its core business. Hims & Hers provides online consultations with healthcare professionals for various issues, including sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health, and weight management. When appropriate, providers can prescribe medications, which are then filled by partner pharmacies and delivered to customers. The company primarily generates revenue through its subscription-based telehealth services. Hims & Hers also sells over-the-counter products, including white-label and proprietary formulations, both online and in retail locations.

The platform is delivering pretty impressive financial performance. In Q2 2025, Hims & Hers delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth even though it missed Wall Street's expectations for the quarter and experienced a decline in revenue from its weight loss business. Management maintained their full-year revenue guidance, and the business demonstrated solid subscriber growth and profitability in the quarter overall.

Looking at the numbers, in Q2, revenue increased by 73% year-over-year to $544.8 million. The company delivered a 31% year-over-year increase in subscribers, reaching over 2.4 million. It also reported net income of $42.5 million and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $82.2 million. These results were even as the company's GLP-1 weight loss business generated $190 million in online revenue, down sequentially from $230 million in the first quarter.

Management is projecting strong revenue growth for the full year 2025, with guidance between $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion. The company has set aggressive growth goals to hit by 2030, by which time it plans to achieve revenue of at least $6.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.3 billion. For context, in 2024, Hims & Hers delivered revenue of $1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $176.9 million. For long-term investors, this looks like a smart stock to put some cash into right now.

2. Sezzle

Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL) is a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service that allows users to split their purchases into smaller, interest-free installments, typically over six weeks. It offers a payment plan that divides the total purchase price into four payments, with the first payment due at the time of purchase and the remaining three spread out over the following weeks.

The company also offers alternative payment options to certain consumers or customers shopping from select merchants, including pay-in-full and pay-in-two options.

Sezzle does not charge interest or fees on its installment plans, as long as payments are made on time. The company primarily makes money through fees from merchants, which pay it a percentage of the transaction amount plus a small transaction fee for each purchase made using its platform. If customers miss a payment, they are charged a late fee.

It also makes money from its subscriptions, Sezzle Premium and Sezzle Anywhere, which offer users added benefits beyond the standard BNPL service. These include access to more retailers, in-app deals, and the ability to use its payment options at more locations, including those not directly integrated with Sezzle.

The company reported revenue of $104.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 123% from one year ago. It generated profitability for the first time in 2024, and its first-quarter net income more than quadrupled from the prior-year period to $36.2 million.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) reached $808.7 million in the three-month period, up 64.1% from a year ago, and it reported 658,000 monthly subscribers and on-demand users at the end of the quarter. The launch of the on-demand feature late last year allows users to pay-in-four by generating a single-use virtual card within the Sezzle app, which can then be used at any merchant that accepts Visa.

Shares have skyrocketed by more than 200% this year alone, and over 1,000% (yes, you read that right) in the last 12 months. While it's important to realize that similar returns may not happen again so quickly, Sezzle still looks like a tempting buy as the business continues its growth to maturity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Hims & Hers Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Hims & Hers Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hims & Hers Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health, Sezzle, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.