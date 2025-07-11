These Are the Only 3 US Cities With Affordable Homes, According to the 30% Rule

If it feels like buying a home in a major city is unaffordable, that’s because it most likely is if you’re following a popular budgeting rule of thumb. The “30% rule” states that you should spend roughly 30% or less of your pretax income on housing to leave room for other non-negotiables in your budget.

Yet in 47 of the 50 major U.S. metros, the monthly cost of owning a median-priced home is more than 30% of the area’s median household income, according to a new Realtor.com report. (The analysis assumed a 20% down payment and a typical 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.82%.)

Here’s a look at the only three major U.S. metro areas where the average household can afford the costs of owning a typical home.

Pittsburgh

Median home list price (May 2025): $249,900

$249,900 Annual mortgage payment + tax and insurance: $19,970

$19,970 Median household income: $72,935

$72,935 % of income needed to cover housing costs: 27.4%

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan

Median home list price (May 2025): $270,000

$270,000 Annual mortgage payment + tax and insurance: $21,576

$21,576 Median household income: $72,493

$72,493 % of income needed to cover housing costs: 29.8%

St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois

Median home list price (May 2025): $299,900

$299,900 Annual mortgage payment + tax and insurance: $23,966

$23,966 Median household income: $79,869

$79,869 % of income needed to cover housing costs: 30%

