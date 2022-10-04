These Are My 5 Favorite Things to Buy at the Dollar Tree

I like to limit my spending so I can keep my credit card bills down and make sure I am devoting plenty of cash to important financial goals. But at the same time, I enjoy going shopping and occasionally splurging on something fun.

That's why I love shopping at the Dollar Tree. At my local Dollar Tree, I can get tons of fun things for just $1 (or, for some things, for $1.25). With this low price, I can spend guilt free but still end up with amazing products.

While I buy a lot of stuff at the Dollar Tree, there are five particular items that are my absolute favorite things to purchase there.

1. Picture frames

With two small kids, I take a lot of pictures. And since of course my children are extremely photogenic, I frame a lot of them. For a long time I was spending a small fortune on picture frames, until I realized I could buy them at the Dollar Tree.

The selection of frames at most of the Dollar Trees I've visited is amazing. I've been able to buy frames that look very similar to expensive silver ones I purchased elsewhere, as well as frames with unique designs such as beach themes or dog themes.

These frames have enabled me to indulge my habit and decorate my home without breaking the bank.

2. Dishes and glasses

I really like entertaining and setting a nice table, which is why I absolutely adore the dish section at the Dollar Tree.

In the past few years, I've been able to purchase fall leaf plates and glasses, china with a lemon pattern, a full set of dishware pieces that look like real china, and gorgeous holiday glasses with snowflakes. I get tons of compliments on my table and no one knows that each plate or glass only costs me $1.

3. Coloring books

My son loves coloring books, but he's still learning to work on coloring inside the lines so we go through coloring books quickly. Fortunately, I don't mind because I can buy them at the Dollar Tree.

There's a huge selection of coloring books there, many of which feature characters and themes he knows and loves, such as Blue's Clues and PJ Masks.

We have also been able to buy coloring books that you use a water pen to color so they are reusable and I don't have to worry about him making a mess. Similar products I found online cost as much as $10 for a single book, so getting them for $1 is a huge bargain.

4. Seasonal decorations

I love to decorate for the holidays but since the decor is up only for a short time, I don't want to spend a fortune on it. The good news is, I don't have to. There are great holiday decorations available at the Dollar Tree for every event, ranging from Valentine's Day to Thanksgiving to Halloween.

I even got some football decorations for my husband's party for the first game of the year, although I'm not so sure the guys noticed.

5. Craft supplies

Finally, craft supplies are another great thing to purchase at the Dollar Tree. My son loves to do crafts and we have found everything from big boxes of pipe cleaners to sequins to wood figures we can build and paint -- all for just $1.

While I purchase lots of other things at Dollar Tree too, this set of items is undeniably my favorite stuff to buy because the store has such a great selection and they are so much fun to shop for.

