These Are My 10 Favorite Junior Mining Companies

By Frank Holmes

Gold ended the trading session down 4.41% on Monday, November 9, its worst one-day slump since mid-August, on promising coronavirus vaccine news.

Despite the selloff, the yellow metal has had an extraordinary year. Fueled by historic amounts of fiscal stimulus and negative-yielding debt, as well as economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the price of gold touched a new record high this past summer. As of November 6, it was up more than 28%.

Investors have piled into global ETFs backed by gold. According to the World Gold Council (WGC), October was the 11th straight month of net inflows into gold-backed ETFs, bringing total combined holdings up to a record $235 billion.

Besides investing in gold directly, many investors prefer getting exposure via gold mining stocks. And even then, investors have a range of choices, from the “seniors” (large-cap) to “juniors” (small-cap) to precious metal royal companies.

Below is a list of my favorite junior precious metal mining companies, the largest among them being Gran Colombia with a market cap of $305 million. All data is as of the close on Friday, November 6, and priced in U.S. dollars.

The companies above have a couple more things in common. Number one, all of them are either currently held in our World Precious Minerals Fund (UNWPX) or they were at one time very recently.

Virtual Junior Mining Expo, to be held this Thursday, November 12, at 1:00 pm EST.

the virtual event will feature all 10 junior mining companies. Each one will present 20 slides, with just 20 seconds per slide. We designed the event with a "PechaKucha" style to keep things brisk and yet comprehensive and educational.

And the best part? You’re invited!

To register for the free event, just follow the link below. We hope to see you there!

