These Are the Largest Financial Stocks by Market Cap. Here Are the 3 I'd Buy Today.

Key Points Berkshire Hathaway is the largest company in the financial sector.

JPMorgan Chase, Visa, Mastercard, and Bank of America round out the top five.

A few of the largest financial stocks look like excellent long-term investments right now.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

When you think about megacap stocks, the financial sector might not be the first thing that comes to mind. And that certainly makes sense. After all, the largest companies in the market are almost all from the tech industry.

However, you might be surprised at how large some financial companies have become. We recently had a financial sector stock become the first non-technology company to reach a trillion-dollar valuation, and the largest U.S. bank could certainly join the trillion-dollar club within a few years with decent stock performance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

According to The Motley Fool's recent research, the largest financial stocks based in the United States, ranked by market cap, are:

First, a housekeeping note. Many investors don't think of Berkshire Hathaway as a financial-sector company, especially because it owns large energy, railroad, and other businesses, as well as a stock portfolio whose biggest investment is a technology company. But Berkshire's core business is insurance. Its subsidiaries such as GEICO and several reinsurers are what allowed the conglomerate to build its collection of $300 billion in stocks and more than 60 wholly owned businesses. Berkshire recently became the first non-technology company to reach the $1 trillion market cap milestone, making it the largest in the sector.

Which are the best investments now?

To be sure, there's a solid case to be made in favor of buying any of these stocks. But having said that, there are some that are more attractive than others right now.

Berkshire Hathaway is a particularly interesting one. Ever since CEO Warren Buffett announced his intention to retire, the stock is down by about 12% in just over three months. However, the company's massive stock portfolio has become even more valuable in those months, and after backing out the cash and stocks, Berkshire's operating businesses trade for just over 11 times trailing-12-month operating earnings. That's cheap. Of course, there's some uncertainty ahead, and many investors are growing frustrated with the lack of opportunities to put the company's $344 billion in cash to work. But this still looks like a solid long-term investment.

On the banking side, Bank of America is the one I'd be most eager to buy today. In the second quarter, all of the key numbers looked strong. Earnings grew by 7% year over year and customer deposits increased by 5%, despite an uncertain consumer environment. Investment banking was strong, and Bank of America could be a big beneficiary as interest rates start to fall.

Wells Fargo is another interesting example. It's the most consumer-focused of the banks on this list and could be the biggest winner of falling rates as interest expense should fall. Plus, Wells Fargo's asset cap, which had been in place for years as punishment for its "fake accounts" scandal, has finally been lifted.

Both banks could benefit from the generally looser-regulation focus of the Trump administration, and especially if the 15% corporate tax rate the president campaigned on comes to fruition, since big banks typically have effective tax rates in the 20s.

What about the rest?

I certainly don't want to give the impression that JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard aren't great companies. They are. JPMorgan Chase is a powerhouse financial institution, but it trades at a wide valuation premium to the other two banks on this list. Visa and Mastercard are essentially a duopoly in a massive market, but I question whether their future growth potential justifies the P/E ratios of 33 and 39, respectively, that they command.

Berkshire Hathaway, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all stand out to me for their attractive valuations and future opportunities. In full disclosure, Berkshire and Bank of America are both among the 10 largest stock positions in my own portfolio, and Wells Fargo is near the top of my watch list as we (hopefully) head down a path of rate cuts.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Matt Frankel has positions in Bank of America and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.