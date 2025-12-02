These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle

The hottest upgrades from the Q3 earnings reporting cycle are more important than ever. These names include leading tech players central to the AI revolution, representing a double-digit share of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) market cap and affirming the AI trade is still in effect. If anything, the fear of an AI bubble is replaced with evidence that the AI trade is still bigger than imagined, growing faster than expected, and accelerating at the end of 2025.

Alphabet Emerges as an AI Leader in Q4

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) analyst sentiment trend is tied to its earnings results, but there is more driving it than that. The updraft began earlier in the year when its concessions to the EU allowed it to avoid a forced breakup. Better-than-expected results, numerous AI and datacenter-related deals, and the launch of Gemini 3 followed that. The launch of Gemini 3 has been well-received, with many critics placing it on par with or above ChatGPT in performance.

Over the 90 days leading up to Dec. 1, MarketBeat recorded 63 analyst revisions, all positive. These included multiple upgrades, raised price targets, and coverage initiations, with some analysts updating their assessments more than once. As it stands, Alphabet is the most upgraded stock tracked by MarketBeat, rated a Moderate Buy with a bullish bias and more than 20% upside at the high end.

Micron’s HBM3E Leadership Fuels Surging Demand and Outlook

Micron’s (NASDAQ: MU) story is that its HBM3E and upcoming next-gen HBM technology are superior to competitors' offerings and in high demand. Demand for HBM is so great that shortages are emerging in the marketplace and affecting industries beyond data centers and AI.

The result for Micron is accelerating business and a swelling outlook that outpaces analysts' estimates.

Micron saw 47 positive analyst revisions in the last 90 days and ranks as the third most upgraded stock ahead of December. Thirty-four analysts rate this stock as a consensus Buy and see it advancing more than 40% at the high end. Convergence in the MACD suggests that a new all-time high will be set, at least.

NVIDIA: Analysts Still Love It, Ignore Media Fear Mongering

The analysts' trends reveal that NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) market bubble has not popped. It received 43 revisions, sufficient to put it in fourth place on MarketBeat’s screen of Most Upgraded Stocks. Its business is driven by better-than-expected demand for its GPUs and GPU systems, compounded by strength in its “core” gaming, automotive, and robotics end markets.

The takeaway from the Q3 fiscal year 2026 release is that the trend of rapid, better-than-expected expansion remains in place and is likely to continue in the upcoming release. Analysts' trends align with this assessment, indicating a consensus of Buy with a 45% to 95% upside.

Amazon Stands Tall as AWS Builds Momentum

Long the staple of cloud and datacenter activity, Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS is seeing renewed interest as the company leans into expansion, updating, and AI. Not only is it in demand for its capacity and services, but those services include proprietary Trainium chips, which provide a cost-effective alternative to NVIDIA.

The result is an enhanced growth outlook, underpinned by AI demand, the impact of AI on its core business, serving e-commerce. Early indications are that digital sales were solid during the Thanksgiving holiday, driven in part by AI agents that never sleep. Analysts issued 42 updates or initiated coverage in the period, sufficient for the fifth position. They rate Amazon a Moderate Buy, with a consensus estimate forecasting more than 25% upside.

CrowdStrike: A Hot Ticket Ahead of Its Report

CrowdStrike’s (NASDAQ: CRWD) analyst activity includes more than 47 revisions and the initiation of coverage, which is sufficient to rank it second in early December. The difference is that this trend is leading into the Q3 earnings release, indicating a high degree of confidence in this cybersecurity leader.

The forecast, which is likely to be low, is for another quarter of 20% top-line growth and margin strength. The likely outcome is that CrowdStrike will outperform on the top and bottom lines, providing fuel for its bullish analyst trends. They include a Moderate Buy rating and forecast for a 10% to 40% upside.

