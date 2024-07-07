These Are Biden’s Biggest Donors So Far in 2024 — How Much Have They Contributed?

Following a rather disastrous first debate with former President Donald Trump, many are left with doubts as to the future of current President Joe Biden’s campaign for a second term. Many Democrats, including major donors, are calling for Biden to step aside for the sake of the party so that a new candidate can step up for election. But as of July 5, 2024, we do not yet know whether Biden will drop out.

And so, the Biden administration continues to call for donors to chip in to help Biden remain commander-in-chief. Though some donors may have pulled their financial support following concerns that Biden is not healthy enough to serve a second term and many prospective donors are at a loss over what to do, Biden has amassed tons of donations to date.

Read Next: How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth as He Seeks Reelection?

Check Out: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Who are President Biden’s biggest donors as of June 21, 2024 and how much have they contributed? GOBankingRates looked at data from OpenSecrets to find out.

Democratic Defense Fund

A hybrid federal Political Action Committee (PAC), the Democratic Defense Fund, which coordinates directly with candidates and operates independent expenditures toward key races around the country, is backing Biden and has contributed $16,044.

Learn More: I’m an Economist: Here Are My Predictions for Inflation If Biden Wins Again

Citizens to Save Our Republic

Made up of “concerned Americans” who represent both Republican and Democrat parties, this SuperPAC is committed to seeing Trump lose. “We believe that system is now in grave danger,” the organization’s website reads. They have donated $295,289 to see Biden stay in office.

PivotPAC

PivotPAC, a SuperPAC made up of “Haley voters for Biden” has contributed $396,521 to Biden’s campaign.

Granite for America

Granite for America, also a SuperPAC, was launched by Democrats. Naturally, they are rooting for Biden and have contributed $2,025,000 to his campaign.

Priorities USA Action

This SuperPAC invests in cutting-edge research and data and develops digital strategies to empower voters, focusing on key battleground states. Priorities USA Action has contributed $2,974,172 to the Biden campaign.

BlackPAC

BlackPAC is an independent, Black-led organization dedicated to the power of year-round political engagement and elections to change and progress the country’s economic, justice and political systems. The SuperPAC has donated $2,996,231 to Biden in his bid for re-election.

Unite the Country

Unite the Country is backing Biden, saying on its site that its mission is to “support the President and promote his policies designed to improve the lives of all Americans.” The SuperPAC has donated $4,010,065 for Biden.

The Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project is an interesting political action committee. Founded in December 2019 by moderate conservatives and former Republican Party members, this collective is dedicated to the opposition of Donald Trump as a leader and of Trumpism in general. The Lincoln Project has contributed $10,802,455 to the Biden campaign.

American Bridge 21st Century

American Bridge 21st Century is a research, tracking and rapid response operation in the Democratic Party that is dedicated to holding Republicans accountable for their actions, which it believes are corrupt and/or a threat to democracy, and helping Democrats win. They’ve contributed $33,291,582 to help Biden stay in office.

Future Forward USA

“Our mission is to help rebuild America’s middle class — and American democracy — by advancing new ideas and fresh perspectives,” Future Forward USA says on its site. They have provided the Biden administration with $101,387,587 in funding.

Biden for President

No need to explain the purpose or mission of Biden’s own campaign, which has raised $231,067,334.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are Biden’s Biggest Donors So Far in 2024 — How Much Have They Contributed?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.