These Are the Best Cities To Fly From To Save Money Going Almost Anywhere

Are you trying to find cheap flights to save money? Whether you are heading to the Caribbean or a domestic location, you’ll find many different fares and flight options.

Here are some of the best cities to fly from to save money going almost anywhere, according to a travel expert.

Best Cities To Fly From

So what are the best cities to fly from to save money? GOBankingRates spoke with Katy Nastro, a spokesperson for the Going app. “The most airports that we often find deals to [are] LGA, FLL, EWR, MIA, JFK, LAX, SNA, ORD and BOS,” Nastro said.

In other words, the airports are LaGuardia Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Newark Liberty International Airport, Miami International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, John Wayne Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.

“There is no surprise here that these are all based in major metro areas that either have competition from other airports in the area and have a wide variety of both domestic and international carriers for travelers to choose from,” Nastro said.

For example, at the John F. Kennedy airport, there are more than 70 different airlines. This means the likelihood of multiple carriers flying the same route is high. To gain your business, airlines may lower their fare price.

The Advantages of Positioning Flights

By default, most people search for flights from their closest airport. However, repositioning a flight can result in significant cost savings, especially during peak travel seasons, like spring break or over the holidays. Flight repositioning involves using multiple stops to get to the same destination.

Nastro described the best way to reposition your flights, saying, “Typically, we would suggest finding a quick budget flight to reposition yourself 1-2 hours away to another airport to then fly from there. Alternatively, I’ve even used miles to reposition myself to LA, for example, from NYC. Fares to Asia at the time I was traveling were 40% less expensive from LA. So, to take advantage of that savings, I booked a separate round-trip flight from New York City to LA to reposition myself at no additional cost (minus the taxes).”

When looking for cheap flights, you could consider choosing a city that has high competition. This means there are dozens of airlines and route options for you to choose from. Similarly, consider repositioning your flights. You might be surprised to find that booking two flights can save you hundreds of dollars compared with one direct flight.

