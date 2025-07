These Are America’s 50 Wealthiest Suburbs in 2025

Recognized as America’s wealthiest suburb in 2024, Scarsdale, New York, is the nation’s wealthiest suburb for a second year in a row, according to yearly rankings conducted by GOBankingRates’ analytics team.

GOBankingRates followed the methodology used for 2024’s list of wealthy suburbs to determine the rankings for 2025. This included analyzing qualifying cities with 5,000 households that are part of a metropolitan statistical area (but not a principal city) and isolating the 50 suburbs with the highest average household income. Though it did not determine rankings, the average home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for May 2025 for added context.

For the suburbs not listed on the Zillow Home Value Index, the ZIP codes making up the suburb were used. The 2022 mean household income was used with the BLS CPI Inflation calculator to find the 2023 value and the one-year change in dollar and percentages was calculated for the home value and inflation-adjusted household mean income.

Key Findings

For the second year in a row, Scarsdale is America’s wealthiest suburb. The suburb’s household mean income for 2022 was $588,014 (adjusted for 2023 inflation) and $601,193 for 2023, increasing by 2.2% over one-year.

The suburb’s household mean income for 2022 was $588,014 (adjusted for 2023 inflation) and $601,193 for 2023, increasing by 2.2% over one-year. This year’s 10 wealthiest suburbs featured two surprising newcomers: Alamo, California, and Southlake, Texas, ranked fifth and seventh. In 2024, Southlake ranked 13th, but Alamo didn’t rank in the top 50 at all.

Alamo, California, and Southlake, Texas, ranked fifth and seventh. In 2024, Southlake ranked 13th, but Alamo didn’t rank in the top 50 at all. The top 50 includes six new wealthy suburbs: Alamo, California (#5); Coto de Caza, California (#22); Lake Butler, Florida (#40); Colleyville, Texas (#47); Newton, Massachusetts (#49); and Brentwood, Tennessee (#50).

Alamo, California (#5); Coto de Caza, California (#22); Lake Butler, Florida (#40); Colleyville, Texas (#47); Newton, Massachusetts (#49); and Brentwood, Tennessee (#50). For the second year running, California has the most wealthy suburbs in the top 50. The total for 2025 is 17, up from 16 in 2024. The five most expensive California suburbs are Los Altos ($403,512), Alamo ($403,334), Orinda ($369,073), Palos Verdes Estates ($367,178) and Saratoga ($344,319).

The total for 2025 is 17, up from 16 in 2024. The five most expensive California suburbs are Los Altos ($403,512), Alamo ($403,334), Orinda ($369,073), Palos Verdes Estates ($367,178) and Saratoga ($344,319). Five Texas suburbs ranked in the top 50 — three in the top 10: West University Place (#3), University Park (#6), Southlake (#7), Bellaire (#23) and Colleyville (#47).

West University Place (#3), University Park (#6), Southlake (#7), Bellaire (#23) and Colleyville (#47). Palm Beach (#13), Pinecrest (#21) and Lake Butler (#40) ranked as Florida’s three wealthiest suburbs.

See which suburbs rank among the 50 wealthiest in America, ranked by highest average household income.

1. Scarsdale, New York

Suburb of: New York City

New York City Average household income (2023): $601,193

$601,193 Average household income (2022): $588,014

$588,014 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 2.2%

2.2% May 2025 home value: $1,207,528

$1,207,528 May 2024 home value: $1,170,138

$1,170,138 2024-2025 home value change (%): 3.2%

2. Rye, New York

Suburb of: New York City

New York City Average household income (2023): $421,259

$421,259 Average household income (2022): $418,653

$418,653 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 0.6%

0.6% May 2025 home value: $1,875,248

$1,875,248 May 2024 home value: $1,796,232

$1,796,232 2024-2025 home value change (%): 4.4%

3. West University Place, Texas

Suburb of: Houston

Houston Average household income (2023): $409,677

$409,677 Average household income (2022): $417,382

$417,382 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -1.9%

-1.9% May 2025 home value: $982,834

$982,834 May 2024 home value: $939,538

$939,538 2024-2025 home value change (%): 4.6%

4. Los Altos, California

Suburb of: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Average household income (2023): $403,512

$403,512 Average household income (2022): $414,253

$414,253 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -2.6%

-2.6% May 2025 home value: $4,562,702

$4,562,702 May 2024 home value: $4,302,208

$4,302,208 2024-2025 home value change (%): 6.1%

5. Alamo, California

Suburb of: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Average household income (2023): $403,334

$403,334 Average household income (2022): $398,905

$398,905 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 1.1%

1.1% May 2025 home value: $2,550,706

$2,550,706 May 2024 home value: $2,598,591

$2,598,591 2024-2025 home value change (%): -1.8%

6. University Park, Texas

Suburb of: Dallas

Dallas Average household income (2023): $389,868

$389,868 Average household income (2022): $394,014

$394,014 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -1.1%

-1.1% May 2025 home value: $2,456,871

$2,456,871 May 2024 home value: $2,340,582

$2,340,582 2024-2025 home value change (%): 5%

7. Southlake, Texas

Suburb of: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Average household income (2023): $382,520

$382,520 Average household income (2022): $372,148

$372,148 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 2.8%

2.8% May 2025 home value: $1,290,325

$1,290,325 May 2024 home value: $1,257,925

$1,257,925 2024-2025 home value change (%): 2.6%

8. Hinsdale, Illinois

Suburb of: Chicago

Chicago Average household income (2023): $376,366

$376,366 Average household income (2022): $393,233

$393,233 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -4.3%

-4.3% May 2025 home value: $1,234,894

$1,234,894 May 2024 home value: $1,144,821

$1,144,821 2024-2025 home value change (%): 7.9%

9. Orinda, California

Suburb of: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Average household income (2023): $369,073

$369,073 Average household income (2022): $382,613

$382,613 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -3.5%

-3.5% May 2025 home value: $1,993,154

$1,993,154 May 2024 home value: $2,019,537

$2,019,537 2024-2025 home value change (%): -1.3%

10. Wellesley, Massachusetts

Suburb of: Boston

Boston Average household income (2023): $368,179

$368,179 Average household income (2022): $380,130

$380,130 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -3.1%

-3.1% May 2025 home value: $2,079,414

$2,079,414 May 2024 home value: $2,001,266

$2,001,266 2024-2025 home value change (%): 3.9%

11. Palos Verdes Estates, California

Suburb of: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Average household income (2023): $367,178

$367,178 Average household income (2022): $353,943

$353,943 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 3.7%

3.7% May 2025 home value: $2,800,352

$2,800,352 May 2024 home value: $2,784,529

$2,784,529 2024-2025 home value change (%): 0.6%

12. McLean, Virginia

Suburb of: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Average household income (2023): $364,591

$364,591 Average household income (2022): $376,298

$376,298 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -3.1%

-3.1% May 2025 home value: $1,741,410

$1,741,410 May 2024 home value: $1,633,896

$1,633,896 2024-2025 home value change (%): 6.6%

13. Palm Beach, Florida

Suburb of: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida Average household income (2023): $356,467

$356,467 Average household income (2022): $378,259

$378,259 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -5.8%

-5.8% May 2025 home value: $10,310,928

$10,310,928 May 2024 home value: $10,556,860

$10,556,860 2024-2025 home value change (%): -2.3%

14. Saratoga, California

Suburb of: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Average household income (2023): $344,319

$344,319 Average household income (2022): $340,175

$340,175 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 1.2%

1.2% May 2025 home value: $4,118,931

$4,118,931 May 2024 home value: $3,887,600

$3,887,600 2024-2025 home value change (%): 6%

15. Menlo Park, California

Suburb of: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Average household income (2023): $339,415

$339,415 Average household income (2022): $327,196

$327,196 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 3.7%

3.7% May 2025 home value: $2,960,270

$2,960,270 May 2024 home value: $2,805,030

$2,805,030 2024-2025 home value change (%): 5.5%

16. San Carlos, California

Suburb of: San Francisco

San Francisco Average household income (2023): $335,300

$335,300 Average household income (2022): $308,400

$308,400 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 8.7%

8.7% May 2025 home value: $2,524,724

$2,524,724 May 2024 home value: $2,404,205

$2,404,205 2024-2025 home value change (%): 5%

17. Lafayette, California

Suburb of: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Average household income (2023): $319,744

$319,744 Average household income (2022): $322,699

$322,699 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -0.9%

-0.9% May 2025 home value: $1,974,136

$1,974,136 May 2024 home value: $2,009,694

$2,009,694 2024-2025 home value change (%): -1.8%

18. Los Gatos, California

Suburb of: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Average household income (2023): $317,745

$317,745 Average household income (2022): $315,899

$315,899 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 0.6%

0.6% May 2025 home value: $2,787,130

$2,787,130 May 2024 home value: $2,679,568

$2,679,568 2024-2025 home value change (%): 4%

19. La Cañada Flintridge, California

Suburb of: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Average household income (2023): $316,810

$316,810 Average household income (2022): $321,370

$321,370 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -1.4%

-1.4% May 2025 home value: $2,450,111

$2,450,111 May 2024 home value: $2,401,095

$2,401,095 2024-2025 home value change (%): 2%

20. Wolf Trap, Virginia

Suburb of: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Average household income (2023): $316,271

$316,271 Average household income (2022): $311,906

$311,906 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 1.4%

1.4% May 2025 home value: $1,196,770

$1,196,770 May 2024 home value: $1,145,448

$1,145,448 2024-2025 home value change (%): 4.5%

21. Pinecrest, Florida

Suburb of: Miami

Miami Average household income (2023): $312,591

$312,591 Average household income (2022): $314,620

$314,620 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -0.7%

-0.7% May 2025 home value: $2,398,740

$2,398,740 May 2024 home value: $2,402,543

$2,402,543 2024-2025 home value change (%): -0.2%

22. Coto de Caza, California

Suburb of: Irvine, California

Irvine, California Average household income (2023): $312,324

$312,324 Average household income (2022): $316,141

$316,141 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -1.2%

-1.2% May 2025 home value: $2,167,716

$2,167,716 May 2024 home value: $2,030,982

$2,030,982 2024-2025 home value change (%): 6.7%

23. Bellaire, Texas

Suburb of: Houston

Houston Average household income (2023): $311,033

$311,033 Average household income (2022): $304,481

$304,481 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 2.2%

2.2% May 2025 home value: $1,132,863

$1,132,863 May 2024 home value: $1,083,298

$1,083,298 2024-2025 home value change (%): 4.6%

24. Palo Alto, California

Suburb of: San Francisco

San Francisco Average household income (2023): $308,837

$308,837 Average household income (2022): $311,323

$311,323 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -0.8%

-0.8% May 2025 home value: $3,833,432

$3,833,432 May 2024 home value: $3,695,800

$3,695,800 2024-2025 home value change (%): 3.7%

25. Mill Valley, California

Suburb of: San Francisco

San Francisco Average household income (2023): $308,154

$308,154 Average household income (2022): $313,801

$313,801 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -1.8%

-1.8% May 2025 home value: $2,122,176

$2,122,176 May 2024 home value: $2,177,206

$2,177,206 2024-2025 home value change (%): -2.5%

26. Tenafly, New Jersey

Suburb of: New York City

New York City Average household income (2023): $306,103

$306,103 Average household income (2022): $300,854

$300,854 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 1.7%

1.7% May 2025 home value: $1,277,783

$1,277,783 May 2024 home value: $1,229,706

$1,229,706 2024-2025 home value change (%): 3.9%

27. Potomac, Maryland

Suburb of: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Average household income (2023): $304,509

$304,509 Average household income (2022): $297,569

$297,569 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 2.3%

2.3% May 2025 home value: $1,417,246

$1,417,246 May 2024 home value: $1,371,062

$1,371,062 2024-2025 home value change (%): 3.4%

28. Summit, New Jersey

Suburb of: New York City

New York City Average household income (2023): $304,408

$304,408 Average household income (2022): $301,281

$301,281 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 1%

1% May 2025 home value: $1,340,832

$1,340,832 May 2024 home value: $1,272,756

$1,272,756 2024-2025 home value change (%): 5.4%

29. Mercer Island, Washington

Suburb of: Seattle

Seattle Average household income (2023): $303,425

$303,425 Average household income (2022): $300,398

$300,398 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 1%

1% May 2025 home value: $2,507,485

$2,507,485 May 2024 home value: $2,410,321

$2,410,321 2024-2025 home value change (%): 4%

30. Mountain Brook, Alabama

Suburb of: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Average household income (2023): $302,510

$302,510 Average household income (2022): $276,298

$276,298 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 9.5%

9.5% May 2025 home value: $1,037,577

$1,037,577 May 2024 home value: $1,001,510

$1,001,510 2024-2025 home value change (%): 3.6%

31. Lake Forest, Illinois

Suburb of: Chicago

Chicago Average household income (2023): $302,171

$302,171 Average household income (2022): $294,330

$294,330 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 2.7%

2.7% May 2025 home value: $1,185,363

$1,185,363 May 2024 home value: $1,117,248

$1,117,248 2024-2025 home value change (%): 6.1%

32. Lexington, Massachusetts

Suburb of: Boston

Boston Average household income (2023): $300,716

$300,716 Average household income (2022): $290,613

$290,613 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 3.5%

3.5% May 2025 home value: $1,691,412

$1,691,412 May 2024 home value: $1,673,820

$1,673,820 2024-2025 home value change (%): 1.1%

33. Westfield, New Jersey

Suburb of: New York City

New York City Average household income (2023): $297,367

$297,367 Average household income (2022): $291,182

$291,182 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 2.1%

2.1% May 2025 home value: $1,237,808

$1,237,808 May 2024 home value: $1,185,081

$1,185,081 2024-2025 home value change (%): 4.5%

34. Greenwich, Connecticut

Suburb of: New York City

New York City Average household income (2023): $297,081

$297,081 Average household income (2022): $285,614

$285,614 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 4%

4% May 2025 home value: $2,444,110

$2,444,110 May 2024 home value: $2,398,091

$2,398,091 2024-2025 home value change (%): 2%

35. Winchester, Massachusetts

Suburb of: Boston

Boston Average household income (2023): $296,327

$296,327 Average household income (2022): $293,140

$293,140 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 1.1%

1.1% May 2025 home value: $1,716,547

$1,716,547 May 2024 home value: $1,685,502

$1,685,502 2024-2025 home value change (%): 1.8%

36. Cupertino, California

Suburb of: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Average household income (2023): $295,739

$295,739 Average household income (2022): $292,552

$292,552 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 1.1%

1.1% May 2025 home value: $3,270,351

$3,270,351 May 2024 home value: $3,095,627

$3,095,627 2024-2025 home value change (%): 5.6%

37. Wilmette, Illinois

Suburb of: Chicago

Chicago Average household income (2023): $291,930

$291,930 Average household income (2022): $282,893

$282,893 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 3.2%

3.2% May 2025 home value: $999,547

$999,547 May 2024 home value: $936,005

$936,005 2024-2025 home value change (%): 6.8%

38. Bethesda, Maryland

Suburb of: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Average household income (2023): $290,678

$290,678 Average household income (2022): $291,025

$291,025 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -0.1%

-0.1% May 2025 home value: $1,334,020

$1,334,020 May 2024 home value: $1,289,680

$1,289,680 2024-2025 home value change (%): 3.4%

39. Manhattan Beach, California

Suburb of: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Average household income (2023): $290,648

$290,648 Average household income (2022): $289,872

$289,872 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 0.3%

0.3% May 2025 home value: $3,060,289

$3,060,289 May 2024 home value: $3,061,514

$3,061,514 2024-2025 home value change (%): -0.04%

40. Lake Butler, Florida

Suburb of: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Average household income (2023): $289,593

$289,593 Average household income (2022): $278,972

$278,972 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 3.8%

3.8% May 2025 home value: $283,493

$283,493 May 2024 home value: $282,374

$282,374 2024-2025 home value change (%): 0.4%

41. Ridgewood, New Jersey

Suburb of: New York City

New York City Average household income (2023): $288,861

$288,861 Average household income (2022): $286,728

$286,728 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 0.7%

0.7% May 2025 home value: $1,174,405

$1,174,405 May 2024 home value: $1,090,022

$1,090,022 2024-2025 home value change (%): 7.7%

42. Danville, California

Suburb of: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Average household income (2023): $284,183

$284,183 Average household income (2022): $272,988

$272,988 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 4.1%

4.1% May 2025 home value: $2,028,939

$2,028,939 May 2024 home value: $2,067,645

$2,067,645 2024-2025 home value change (%): -1.9%

43. Needham, Massachusetts

Suburb of: Boston

Boston Average household income (2023): $281,049

$281,049 Average household income (2022): $276,933

$276,933 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 1.5%

1.5% May 2025 home value: $1,586,378

$1,586,378 May 2024 home value: $1,568,936

$1,568,936 2024-2025 home value change (%): 1.1%

44. Sammamish, Washington

Suburb of: Seattle

Seattle Average household income (2023): $280,644

$280,644 Average household income (2022): $270,527

$270,527 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 3.7%

3.7% May 2025 home value: $1,775,255

$1,775,255 May 2024 home value: $1,677,194

$1,677,194 2024-2025 home value change (%): 5.9%

45. Vienna, Virginia

Suburb of: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Average household income (2023): $273,768

$273,768 Average household income (2022): $274,652

$274,652 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -0.3%

-0.3% May 2025 home value: $1,206,800

$1,206,800 May 2024 home value: $1,147,636

$1,147,636 2024-2025 home value change (%): 5.2%

46. Dix Hills, New York

Suburb of: New York City

New York City Average household income (2023): $270,581

$270,581 Average household income (2022): $271,530

$271,530 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -0.4%

-0.4% May 2025 home value: $1,107,409

$1,107,409 May 2024 home value: $977,324

$977,324 2024-2025 home value change (%): 13.3%

47. Colleyville, Texas

Suburb of: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Average household income (2023): $265,831

$265,831 Average household income (2022): $264,414

$264,414 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 0.5%

0.5% May 2025 home value: $923,032

$923,032 May 2024 home value: $907,939

$907,939 2024-2025 home value change (%): 1.7%

48. Moraga, California

Suburb of: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Average household income (2023): $262,781

$262,781 Average household income (2022): $268,166

$268,166 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): -2%

-2% May 2025 home value: $1,771,189

$1,771,189 May 2024 home value: $1,839,305

$1,839,305 2024-2025 home value change (%): -3.7%

49. Newton, Massachusetts

Suburb of: Boston

Boston Average household income (2023): $261,666

$261,666 Average household income (2022): $259,631

$259,631 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 0.8%

0.8% May 2025 home value: $1,745,616

$1,745,616 May 2024 home value: $1,720,939

$1,720,939 2024-2025 home value change (%): 1.4%

50. Brentwood, Tennessee

Suburb of: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Average household income (2023): $261,248

$261,248 Average household income (2022): $260,318

$260,318 2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 0.4%

0.4% May 2025 home value: $1,419,146

$1,419,146 May 2024 home value: $1,347,813

$1,347,813 2024-2025 home value change (%): 5.3%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 5,000 households, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. The 50 suburbs with the highest average household income were isolated. Several factors were found for each city including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income and household mean income all sourced from the US Census 2023 American Community Survey. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for May 2025. If the suburb was not listed on Zillow Home Value Index, the ZIP codes that make up the suburb were used. To qualify for this study, the city had to have at least 5,000 households and be a part of a metropolitan statistical area but not be a principal city, a city named in the MSA’s title. The 2022 mean household income was used with the BLS CPI Inflation calculator to find the 2023 value. The one-year change in dollar and percentages was calculated for the home value and inflation-adjusted household mean income. The suburbs were sorted to show the highest average household income first, representing the wealthiest suburbs in America. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 1, 2025.

