These Are America’s 5 Wealthiest Teen Entrepreneurs — How They Struck It Rich

It’s certainly not always easy being a teenager: A combination of hormones, stress at school and a litany of life’s firsts can make navigating life at that age a serious challenge.

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires and How You Can, Too

Discover More: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

While many American teens have a lot of experiences in common — from messaging friends, family members and classmates on social media or heading to Starbucks for a trending Refresher — some have taken the opportunities afforded to them to make a name for themselves, making some serious money in the process.

Following is a list of five of the wealthiest American teen entrepreneurs, as Stacker outlined, and a few details on exactly how they struck it rich.

Donald ‘Donlad’ Dougher

Donald “Donlad” Dougher, 18, rose to fame as a YouTuber known for pulling pranks, showing off his lavish lifestyle and issuing viral challenges. The self-styled “Richest Kid in America,” backed by his army of “Ladiators,” as The Daily Mail reported, has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million, according to Stacker.

In recent days, however, Dougher has remained mostly silent on his social media channels. Despite having over 250,000 Instagram followers and more than 570,000 subscribers on YouTube, the last video shared to his YouTube channel was uploaded in June 2022.

Find Out: How To Become Rich: 9 Fastest Ways, According To Experts

Isabella Barrett

Isabella Barett, also 18, originally rose to fame via her appearance on TLC reality series “Toddlers and Tiaras.” Since then, however, she’s enjoyed a great deal of success as a fashion designer, launching the House of Baretti label, a brand that sells chic designer clothing for young women.

Stacker estimated that Barrett held a net worth of about $2 million as of June 2024.

Alina Morse

Alina Morse, 19, relied on ingenuity and hard work to launch Zolli Candy in 2014. As the Zolli Candy website detailed, the sugar-free candy was an instant hit, with the product springing forth from her idea to produce a lollipop that was actually “good for teeth.” ZolliCandy, according to the brand’s website, is “the best-selling sugar-free, healthy candy in the United States.”

As of 2022, per WomLEAD Magazine, Morse’s net worth rested at an estimated $2 million — Stacker, however, pegs her net worth at about $6 million.

Evan Moana

Evan Moana, 18, made his claim to fame via a long and storied YouTube career, one which kicked off more than twelve years ago. Producing easygoing, family-friendly content, Moana’s EvanTubeHD channel currently boasts over 7 million subscribers, and his content usually attracts hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of views.

According to Stacker, his net worth comes in at an estimated $12 million.

Ryan Kaji

Easily the wealthiest teen on the list, Ryan Kaji also became famous through his YouTube channel, Ryan’s World. Ryan’s World has amassed a staggering following of 38.2 million subscribers, and is responsible for having launched Kaji into internet stardom.

According to Resident Magazine, Kaji’s net worth is estimated at over $100 million. His content is largely aimed at younger audiences and families, with games, toy reviews, unboxings, and educational videos being well represented.

“The first video uploaded to ‘Ryan’s World’ featured Ryan unboxing a LEGO Duplo set, uploaded in March 2015. Despite its simplicity, the video resonated with young viewers who were drawn to Ryan’s genuine excitement and relatable reactions,” Resident Magazine detailed. That video has garnered over 54 million views as of November 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are America’s 5 Wealthiest Teen Entrepreneurs — How They Struck It Rich

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.