These Are All of the Stocks Greg Abel, Warren Buffett's Successor, Dumped in the First Quarter

Key Points

Greg Abel and his team cut 16 positions from the total equity portfolio.

These were all small positions, including some long-time holdings like Visa and Mastercard.

The new portfolio still includes the Buffett favorites and is more concentrated in the higher-conviction positions.

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Greg Abel has been with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) for 26 years, since the holding company acquired MidAmerican Energy. He rose through the company's ranks and was hand-picked by Warren Buffett to take over when he retired, and that happened earlier this year.

Although he's been CEO of Berkshire Hathaway for several months, the 2026 first quarter was his first in the top position. The first-quarter 13F Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing reporting the company's positions gives investors a glimpse into how Abel is managing its $330 billion equity portfolio.

Abel has put his clear imprint on the portfolio, although he hasn't departed radically from Buffett's style. There were several notable changes, including new positions in Delta Airlines and Macy's and a tripling of the position in Alphabet.

Also notable was that Abel sold out of 16 positions. There had been prior reports that he'd sold out of the positions managed by former investing manager Todd Combs, and Abel had also let shareholders know in his first annual report back in February that he would focus on a concentrated group of high-conviction stocks.

All the stocks Berkshire Hathaway sold

Abel and his team sold out of the following stocks in the first quarter:

Allegion

Amazon

Aon

Atlanta Braves Holdings

Charter Communications

Diageo

Domino's Pizza

Heico

Lamar Advertising

Liberty Latin America Series A

Liberty Latin America Series C

Liberty Formula 1

Mastercard

Pool Corp.

UnitedHealth Group

Visa

These were all smaller positions, including newer holdings like UnitedHealth and Heico as well as stocks that had been in the portfolio for years, such as Visa and Mastercard. The largest position was Visa, which had been 1.1% of the portfolio before the sell-off.

It's still Berkshire Hathaway

Not including investments in Japan, the portfolio is left with 29 positions. These include Buffett's favorite stocks: Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola, the top three positions, plus Moody's, which Buffett has also cited as an example of an excellent company.

While the selling of positions, about a third of Berkshire's total, makes the portfolio look very different, the Buffett flavor is still strong. Abel didn't sell any of the bank stocks, which have always featured strongly in the portfolio, and he kept a large group of financial stocks, such as American Express.

Macy's and Delta both fit into the classic Buffett schema, and Delta has been in the portfolio before. The standout from the quarter is the major investment in Alphabet, but investors shouldn't be too surprised. Buffett was already a big Apple fan, so there's a precedent for investing in the right kind of tech stock.

The report confirms that Abel isn't out to change the company's equity model, and Berkshire Hathaway's sagging stock ticked higher on the news.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has positions in American Express and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, American Express, Apple, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza, Heico, Mastercard, Moody's, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines, Diageo Plc, Pool, and UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.