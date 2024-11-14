News & Insights

Markets
NVDA

These Are the 6 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq-100 With 2024 Almost Over

November 14, 2024 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by Anders Bylund for The Motley Fool ->

2024 has been a great year for investors. For example, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 market index has seen a year-to-date total return of 26%, as of Nov. 13.

Six stocks in that index have gained more than 70% this year. Here are the top performers on the Nasdaq 100 in 2024:

Nasdaq-100 Stock

Year-to-Date Return

Market Cap

Company Description

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)

197%

$3.6 trillion

AI accelerator chips

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG)

94.5%

$71.1 billion

Clean energy production

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM)

81.2%

$143.2 billion

Chipmaking services

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD)

77.5%

$72.9 billion

Optimized digital marketing campaigns

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH)

77.3%

$63.1 billion

Delivery services

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)

71.2%

$356.4 billion

Streaming media services

Data source: Finviz and YCharts on 11/13/2024. Table by author.

These market-beating stocks took very different paths to the top in 2024:

  • Nvidia and Arm Holdings benefit from the ongoing frenzy for high-powered artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
  • The Trade Desk soars as the online advertising market swings back from a multiyear downturn.
  • Netflix and DoorDash are reaping the benefits of revamped service portfolios and refreshed consumer spending habits -- in very different industries.
  • Constellation Energy enjoys broad demand for clean energy and a refreshed interest in nuclear power.

Where will these Nasdaq-100 winners go next?

Only time will tell where these soaring stocks might go from here. That being said, Wall Street analysts expect all of them to continue climbing for a while. Every stock on this list has earned an average analyst recommendation of "buy" or better, despite soaring charts and lofty valuation ratios.

Therefore, if the Street projections are correct, this bull market should continue in 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $896,358!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Anders Bylund has positions in Netflix, Nvidia, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash, Netflix, Nvidia, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
NFLX
TTD
DASH
CEG
ARM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.