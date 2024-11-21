These Are the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average With 2024 Almost Over

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is enjoying a nice year. The venerable stock market index has risen more than 15%, putting it on track to beat its 2023 return of nearly 14%.

Several top-performing stocks have contributed to the Dow Jones rally. They've helped offset the lackluster returns of some notable laggards. Here are the five worst-performing Dow stocks so far this year:

It's important to note two names omitted from that chart: Intel and Dow. Dow Jones removed them as members of the 30-stock index on Nov. 8. However, while they aren't currently part of the index, they were members for most of the year.

That's worth mentioning because they were two of the worst performers in the Dow Jones this year before they lost their place. Intel's shares lost more than half their value, while Dow lost 20%. Dow Jones replaced them with Nvidia and Sherwin-Williams to "ensure a more representative exposure to the semiconductors industry and the materials sector, respectively."

With Intel no longer part of the Dow, Boeing (NYSE: BA) currently ranks as the worst performer this year. The aerospace giant has battled a barrage of issues in recent years, including production delays, safety concerns, and a labor dispute. As a result, the company reported a staggering loss of over $6 billion in the third quarter. Boeing's mounting losses forced it to raise over $22 billion in fresh capital to strengthen its financial situation.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is another notable laggard. The shoe giant made some strategic missteps in recent years, opening the door for rivals to grab market share. That has weighed on Nike's financial results (revenue declined by 10% in its recently reported fiscal 2025 first quarter, while earnings per share tumbled 26%). Nike's issues led it to bring back a 30-year company veteran out of retirement as CEO to lead its turnaround.

While these Dow stocks have underperformed this year, they're working to turn things around. That could make them compelling options for investors seeking to capitalize on a potential recovery.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Intel and has the following options: long January 2025 $30 calls on Intel and short January 2025 $30 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Merck, Nike, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Sherwin-Williams and recommends the following options: short November 2024 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.