These Are the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average With 2024 Almost Over

Barring a global economic catastrophe, it's very likely the Dow Jones Industrial Average will land in positive territory for 2024. Year to date, the storied index is up by 18.7%. Much of that rise was provided by the top five gainers (so far) among its 30 components. Here's what each of them has done to win so much investor love over the past 11 months.

A high-quality quintet

Most investors will be familiar with these blue chip giants. In descending order of their percentage gains this year, they are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), American Express (NYSE: AXP), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM).

Company Sector Share Price Gain (YTD) Nvidia Technology 173% Walmart Retail 75% American Express Finance 62% Goldman Sachs Finance 57% JPMorgan Chase Finance 47%

Nvidia is the hot tech stock now, as many have flagged it as the best way to play the artificial intelligence (AI) boom that most of us anticipate will continue. It helps that the company has cutting-edge products and a strong culture of innovation.

Walmart, meanwhile, has fully and aggressively embraced online shopping. This is making a real difference, and there has been phenomenal growth in the company's key fundamentals lately.

The other three are finance sector mainstays that have tended to outperform in good economic times. The economy is looking up, especially as inflation seems to have been put back in check. Lower interest rates draw consumers to bank loans and credit cards, while investment banking services are in demand thanks to still-frothy securities markets.

The drive to 2025

Some might worry that these high flyers are now overvalued. I don't feel that way. AI is certain to experience explosive growth, and Nvidia should remain a crucial chip supplier. Walmart can still grow its online business, both via its established customers shifting some purchases to e-commerce from in-person shopping and by wooing customers away from other e-merchants.

Finally, many economists predict continued macroeconomic growth and declines in inflation -- at least in the U.S.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Nvidia, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.