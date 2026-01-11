These Are the 5 Biggest Cryptocurrency Winners of 2025. Can They Carry the Momentum Into 2026?

Key Points

Gold stablecoins, which are pegged 1-to-1 to the price of gold, soared nearly 70% in 2025.

Privacy coins Zcash and Monero posted triple-digit returns last year, but may have trouble repeating that performance this year.

While MYX Finance skyrocketed 3,700% in 2025, it is now down 70% from its all-time high in September.

It was a strange year for the cryptocurrency market in 2025. All of the usual suspects -- including Bitcoin and Ethereum -- declined in value, while a number of relatively unknown cryptocurrencies soared in value.

The five biggest winners of 2025 were Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), Monero (CRYPTO: XMR), Pax Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG), and MYX Finance (CRYPTO: MYX). But are any of them worth a place in your portfolio in 2026?

Bitcoin Cash

Somewhat surprisingly, Bitcoin Cash -- a spinoff of Bitcoin -- soared in value by more than 30% in 2025. That's despite the fact that Bitcoin actually fell by 5% last year.

Quite simply, this isn't supposed to happen. Over the long haul, Bitcoin has absolutely trounced the performance of Bitcoin Cash, so I don't expect this period of outperformance from Bitcoin Cash to continue much longer.

Privacy coins

While privacy coins have been around for more than a decade, it was not until last year that they burst into the spotlight. The returns, quite simply, were out of this world. Zcash soared by a head-spinning 782%, while Monero soared by 122%.

There's a lot to like about privacy coins. Through the use of advanced cryptography, they can provide complete anonymity for online transactions and can help keep users safe from blockchain surveillance. But, for the average investor, they likely have little to zero appeal.

I fully expect the shine to wear off privacy coins by mid-2026. Already, Zcash is down 17% for the year.

Gold stablecoins

Given that the price of gold soared by nearly 70% last year, it's perhaps no surprise that gold stablecoins followed suit. Pax Gold, one of the two largest gold stablecoins, soared in value by 70% last year.

This is one big winner from 2025 that should be able to carry its momentum into 2026. Amid a backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, It's easy to see more money flowing into gold as a safe-haven asset. If that happens, Pax Gold should continue its upward ascent.

MYX Finance

MYX Finance, a decentralized perpetual futures exchange, debuted to much fanfare in May 2025. The token traded flat for the first few months of trading, then saw a huge pump in September and October, rising as high as $19. But since then, it's been mostly downhill for MYX, which now trades for just $5.

That's why I feel bad even mentioning MYX Finance. Just look at the above chart. It's a sober reminder of how retail investors can get burned by rushing into a momentum crypto. Yes, MYX Finance ended the year up a head-spinning 3,700%, but if you weren't already invested in MYX by September, you likely posted a loss for the year.

Momentum in crypto

At the end of the day, it's a fool's errand trying to market time different momentum cryptocurrencies. It's far better to buy and hold, while investing for the long haul. For that reason, the only big winners from 2025 that have my attention are the gold stablecoins.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Monero. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.