These Are the 3 Biggest Financial Stock Winners of 2025. Can They Carry the Momentum Into 2026?

Key Points

Better Home & Finance stock gained 256% over the past year, but it may take something like a rapid housing market recovery to drive another banner year for the mortgage origination company.

Forge Group stock rose nearly 243% last year, but the brokerage firm is in the process of being acquired.

Robinhood Markets finished the year up by nearly 185%, but concerns about falling trading volumes suggest trouble in 2026.

When it comes to the top-performing financial stocks, a few names have gotten outsized attention this past year. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is one example. Other popular high-growth financial stocks (as well as top performers) were Dave and SoFi Technologies. While Robinhood Markets was one of the top three best-performing small-cap or larger financial stocks, some lesser-known names also made it to the top of the list: Better Home and Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) and Forge Global (NYSE: FRGE).

Let's take a closer look at each one and see whether they'll remain top performers in the year ahead.

Better Home & Finance's 2025 breakout may not repeat itself next year

Gaining 265% in 2025, Better Home & Finance was last year's best-performing U.S.-listed financial stock. Shares in the company, which operates the Better.com mortgage origination platform, surged for two key reasons.

First, in August, Better noted how its big move into AI was paving the way toward profitability. Then, in September, famed fund manager Eric Jackson, known for his bullish calls on Carvana and Opendoor Technologies, began publicly laying out the bull case for this fintech stock.

This led to an even sharper surge of speculation in the stock. Better Home & Finance has since pulled back. Unless the housing market improves rapidly this year, it's questionable whether there's another significant catalyst in store for shares.

Pretty soon, Forge Global will not be a publicly traded company

Shares in U.K.-based private markets broker Forge Global gained by nearly 219% last year. But admittedly, there's not much use in talking about its 2026 prospects, due to a factor that contributed to the stock's strong performance in 2025.

Last November, Charles Schwab announced plans to acquire Forge for $45 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $660 million. Hence, for the most part, the opportunity with Forge Global has largely passed. There is still a technically viable merger arbitrage angle with the stock, although the spread is very narrow. Wall Street expects a deal to close with few hurdles.

That said, while there may not be much more to say about Forge Global, there are a few key takeaways for investors following this situation. Charles Schwab is buying Forge, largely to increase its share of the private markets space. This deal could inspire similar mergers and acquisitions transactions between large brokerages and smaller, niche brokerage companies, such as Forge.

Robinhood Markets finished 2025 up nearly threefold, but trouble may lie ahead

Between January and October 2025, Robinhood Markets was on a tear. During this time frame, shares in the stock and cryptocurrency broker soared from $40 to as much as $153.86 per share. A key driver for increased investor bullishness was Robinhood's expanding reach into not just crypto, but financial services and prediction markets as well.

Since October, however, investor enthusiasm has taken a breather. A big reason for this was Robinhood's unexpected reporting of lower stock and crypto trading volumes during November. Further news of a slowdown in growth could prove disastrous.

Trading for 51 times forward earnings, high growth expectations remain baked into Robinhood's valuation. If confidence in future growth continues to decline, it may lead to a further correction.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short March 2026 $100 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.