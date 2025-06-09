Personal Finance

These Are the 20 States Where People Need Social Security the Most

With the future and solvency of the Social Security program continually in doubt, it’s important to remember what a necessity the Social Security Administration (SSA) is in the lives of so many Americans. For many, especially those Americans over the age of 65 who are retired and living on fixed incomes, Social Security is what allows recipients to meet their annual cost of living and stay above the poverty line.

To that end, GOBankingRates recently analyzed all 50 states to determine those where people need Social Security the most. By studying the annual cost of living for every state, along with the percentage of each state’s population in citizens over the age of 65 living beneath the poverty line, GOBankingRates was able to determine the states in which Social Security is most needed by the recipients who live there.

While a few of the country’s most expensive states (e.g., New York, Hawaii) fill out the list, most of the states on this list are in the South, as poverty can thrive in more rural areas. Curious whether your state makes the top 20?

Also see what would happen to the money you paid into Social Security if the program were to end.

Mississippi Welcome Sign

1. Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $34,681
  • Households with Social Security: 401,361
  • % of households with Social Security: 35.5%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 14.3%
  • Average Social Security income: $21,322

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

2. West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $34,202
  • Households with Social Security: 297,356
  • % of households with Social Security: 41.2%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 11.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,747

Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

3. New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $43,965
  • Households with Social Security: 294,954
  • % of households with Social Security: 35.8%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 13.1%
  • Average Social Security income: $21,968
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

4. Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $35,843
  • Households with Social Security: 564,018
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.6%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 14.1%
  • Average Social Security income: $20,579
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

5. Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $38,286
  • Households with Social Security: 623,010
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.8%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 12.3%
  • Average Social Security income: $21,889

Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

6. Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $52,244
  • Households with Social Security: 3,139,979
  • % of households with Social Security: 36.7%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 11.4%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,048
Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

7. Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $37,465
  • Households with Social Security: 692,939
  • % of households with Social Security: 35.2%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 11.4%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,851
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

8. New York

  • Annual cost of living: $57,166
  • Households with Social Security: 2,445,342
  • % of households with Social Security: 31.9%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 12.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,330

Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

9. Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $35,767
  • Households with Social Security: 415,445
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.9%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 11.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,351
Map of South Carolina State.

10. South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $43,713
  • Households with Social Security: 726,710
  • % of households with Social Security: 35.1%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.7%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,985
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

11. Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $53,371
  • Households with Social Security: 219,575
  • % of households with Social Security: 37.3%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,925

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

12. Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $59,817
  • Households with Social Security: 146,426
  • % of households with Social Security: 33.5%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.5%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,167
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

13. Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $102,392
  • Households with Social Security: 181,793
  • % of households with Social Security: 37.2%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 8.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,692
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

14. Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $43,609
  • Households with Social Security: 902,742
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.6%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.8%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,430

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

15. Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $54,185
  • Households with Social Security: 948,066
  • % of households with Social Security: 33.9%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.9%
  • Average Social Security income: $25,049
Montana welcome

16. Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $56,103
  • Households with Social Security: 156,515
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.6%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.6%
  • Average Social Security income: $22,829
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

17. Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $42,196
  • Households with Social Security: 1,829,023
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.9%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.4%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,989

Sleeping Bear Dunes

18. Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $39,532
  • Households with Social Security: 1,402,046
  • % of households with Social Security: 34.7%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.3%
  • Average Social Security income: $24,503
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

19. Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $39,493
  • Households with Social Security: 812,042
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.7%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.0%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,050
North Carolina plate

20. North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $46,728
  • Households with Social Security: 1,343,673
  • % of households with Social Security: 32.1%
  • % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.2%
  • Average Social Security income: $23,610

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the states where people need Social Security the most. Sources include the U.S. Census 2023 5-year American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 15, 2025.

