These Are the 20 States Where People Need Social Security the Most

With the future and solvency of the Social Security program continually in doubt, it’s important to remember what a necessity the Social Security Administration (SSA) is in the lives of so many Americans. For many, especially those Americans over the age of 65 who are retired and living on fixed incomes, Social Security is what allows recipients to meet their annual cost of living and stay above the poverty line.

Also See: New Social Security Change Means You Could Owe Money

Check Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

To that end, GOBankingRates recently analyzed all 50 states to determine those where people need Social Security the most. By studying the annual cost of living for every state, along with the percentage of each state’s population in citizens over the age of 65 living beneath the poverty line, GOBankingRates was able to determine the states in which Social Security is most needed by the recipients who live there.

While a few of the country’s most expensive states (e.g., New York, Hawaii) fill out the list, most of the states on this list are in the South, as poverty can thrive in more rural areas. Curious whether your state makes the top 20?

Also see what would happen to the money you paid into Social Security if the program were to end.

1. Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $34,681

$34,681 Households with Social Security: 401,361

401,361 % of households with Social Security: 35.5%

35.5% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 14.3%

14.3% Average Social Security income: $21,322

Find Out: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year

See More: Who Would Benefit the Most from Trump’s Social Security Tax Plan?

2. West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $34,202

$34,202 Households with Social Security: 297,356

297,356 % of households with Social Security: 41.2%

41.2% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 11.2%

11.2% Average Social Security income: $22,747

Read More: 41 States That Won’t Tax Social Security Benefits in 2025

3. New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $43,965

$43,965 Households with Social Security: 294,954

294,954 % of households with Social Security: 35.8%

35.8% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 13.1%

13.1% Average Social Security income: $21,968

4. Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $35,843

$35,843 Households with Social Security: 564,018

564,018 % of households with Social Security: 31.6%

31.6% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 14.1%

14.1% Average Social Security income: $20,579

5. Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $38,286

$38,286 Households with Social Security: 623,010

623,010 % of households with Social Security: 34.8%

34.8% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 12.3%

12.3% Average Social Security income: $21,889

Explore More: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

6. Florida

Annual cost of living: $52,244

$52,244 Households with Social Security: 3,139,979

3,139,979 % of households with Social Security: 36.7%

36.7% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 11.4%

11.4% Average Social Security income: $24,048

7. Alabama

Annual cost of living: $37,465

$37,465 Households with Social Security: 692,939

692,939 % of households with Social Security: 35.2%

35.2% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 11.4%

11.4% Average Social Security income: $22,851

8. New York

Annual cost of living: $57,166

$57,166 Households with Social Security: 2,445,342

2,445,342 % of households with Social Security: 31.9%

31.9% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 12.7%

12.7% Average Social Security income: $23,330

Find More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes — Here’s How Much the Average Retiree Would Save

9. Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $35,767

$35,767 Households with Social Security: 415,445

415,445 % of households with Social Security: 34.9%

34.9% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 11.2%

11.2% Average Social Security income: $22,351

10. South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $43,713

$43,713 Households with Social Security: 726,710

726,710 % of households with Social Security: 35.1%

35.1% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.7%

10.7% Average Social Security income: $23,985

11. Maine

Annual cost of living: $53,371

$53,371 Households with Social Security: 219,575

219,575 % of households with Social Security: 37.3%

37.3% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.2%

9.2% Average Social Security income: $22,925

Know This: 8 Common Mistakes Retirees Make With Their Social Security Checks

12. Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $59,817

$59,817 Households with Social Security: 146,426

146,426 % of households with Social Security: 33.5%

33.5% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.5%

10.5% Average Social Security income: $23,167

13. Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $102,392

$102,392 Households with Social Security: 181,793

181,793 % of households with Social Security: 37.2%

37.2% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 8.9%

8.9% Average Social Security income: $24,692

14. Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $43,609

$43,609 Households with Social Security: 902,742

902,742 % of households with Social Security: 32.6%

32.6% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.8%

10.8% Average Social Security income: $23,430

For You: Need to Cut Expenses While on Social Security? Here’s the First Thing to Get Rid Of

15. Arizona

Annual cost of living: $54,185

$54,185 Households with Social Security: 948,066

948,066 % of households with Social Security: 33.9%

33.9% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.9%

9.9% Average Social Security income: $25,049

16. Montana

Annual cost of living: $56,103

$56,103 Households with Social Security: 156,515

156,515 % of households with Social Security: 34.6%

34.6% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.6%

9.6% Average Social Security income: $22,829

17. Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $42,196

$42,196 Households with Social Security: 1,829,023

1,829,023 % of households with Social Security: 34.9%

34.9% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.4%

9.4% Average Social Security income: $23,989

Find Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

18. Michigan

Annual cost of living: $39,532

$39,532 Households with Social Security: 1,402,046

1,402,046 % of households with Social Security: 34.7%

34.7% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 9.3%

9.3% Average Social Security income: $24,503

19. Missouri

Annual cost of living: $39,493

$39,493 Households with Social Security: 812,042

812,042 % of households with Social Security: 32.7%

32.7% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.0%

10.0% Average Social Security income: $23,050

20. North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $46,728

$46,728 Households with Social Security: 1,343,673

1,343,673 % of households with Social Security: 32.1%

32.1% % of people 65+ with income below poverty line: 10.2%

10.2% Average Social Security income: $23,610

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the states where people need Social Security the most. Sources include the U.S. Census 2023 5-year American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 15, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 20 States Where People Need Social Security the Most

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.