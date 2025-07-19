These Are the 2 Worst-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average So Far in 2025

Key Points The DJIA is in positive territory thus far in 2025.

But two major stocks have seen sharp declines.

10 stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group ›

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is up nearly 5% so far this year, with many of its best performers rising in value by 20% to 30%.

But some of the index's components haven't fared so well. Two well-known stocks in the DJIA have collapsed in value through the first six months of 2025. Investors on the lookout for bargains should take a closer look.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This tech giant is struggling in 2025

For years, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has been a market darling, consistently posting double-digit growth rates. Thus far in 2025, however, Salesforce stock has lost nearly one-quarter of its value. What's going on?

This fiscal year, Salesforce is anticipating 7% to 8% revenue growth -- its first single-digit annual growth rate in years. In past years, it has managed consistent 20% to 30% annual growth rates. Analysts are concerned that the company's best days are behind it. As an analyst at Bernstein Research concludes, "We have been concerned that Salesforce was a mature business in a mature market and that expectations were running too high in general.

UnitedHealth stock is down 40%

It's been a very rough year for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). Shares are down roughly 40% in value, with most of the drop occurring over the past 90 days alone. Is this your chance to buy a healthcare giant on the cheap?

This is a complicated and ongoing situation. Earnings forecasts have been reduced dramatically due to higher costs and claims, while the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the company for overbilling. Meanwhile, the company's CEO departed in May, shortly after Wall Street analysts changed earnings projections.

UnitedHealth stock is cheap at just 12.2 times earnings. But investors need to get comfortable with all the moving pieces before jumping in.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you buy stock in UnitedHealth Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UnitedHealth Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,133!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,056,790!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.