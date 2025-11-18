These Are the 10 Most and Least Expensive Cities for Household Bills

No matter where you live in the United States, you can expect to spend thousands of dollars a month on household bills. But your location can make a big difference in the amount you actually pay.

The median U.S. household spends $2,058 a month or $24,695 a year on household bills, according to a new report from bill-pay service doxo. The report breaks down costs for the 13 most common household bills: mortgage, rent, auto loan, electric, gas, water/sewer, waste/recycling, auto insurance, cable/internet, health insurance, mobile phone, alarm/security, and life insurance.

One thing doxo uncovered were vast cost differences between major metro areas. Households in the most expensive cities might spend more than $42,000 a year on bills, while those in the cheapest cities pay less than $20,000.

Here’s a look at the 10 most expensive cities for household bills. Also find out how much you’re paying for utilities in your state.

San Jose, California

Average monthly bill per household : $3,523

: $3,523 Cost of Bills Index (COBI) : 171 (median of 100)

: 171 (median of 100) % of household income : 29%

: 29% % above national median: +71%

New York, New York

Average monthly bill per household : $3,385

: $3,385 COBI : 164

: 164 % of household income : 35%

: 35% % above national median: +64%

San Francisco, California

Average monthly bill per household : $3,272

: $3,272 COBI : 159

: 159 % of household income : 27%

: 27% % above national median: +59%

San Diego, California

Average monthly bill per household : $3,185

: $3,185 COBI : 155

: 155 % of household income : 35%

: 35% % above national median: +55%

Boston, Massachusetts

Average monthly bill per household : $3,162

: $3,162 COBI : 154

: 154 % of household income : 36%

: 36% % above national median: +54%

Seattle, Washington

Average monthly bill per household : $2,941

: $2,941 COBI : 143

: 143 % of household income : 30%

: 30% % above national median: +43%

Los Angeles, California

Average monthly bill per household : $2,869

: $2,869 COBI : 139

: 139 % of household income : 45%

: 45% % above national median: +39%

Washington, D.C.

Average monthly bill per household : $2,866

: $2,866 COBI : 139

: 139 % of household income : 30%

: 30% % above national median: +39%

Denver, Colorado

Average monthly bill per household : $2,617

: $2,617 COBI : 127

: 127 % of household income : 34%

: 34% % above national median: +27%

Austin, Texas

Average monthly bill per household : $2,550

: $2,550 COBI : 124

: 124 % of household income : 30%

: 30% % above national median: +24%

These are the 10 least expensive cities.

Cleveland, Ohio

Average monthly bill per household : $1,606

: $1,606 COBI : 78

: 78 % of household income : 36%

: 36% % below national median: -22%

Detroit, Michigan

Average monthly bill per household : $1,641

: $1,641 COBI : 80

: 80 % of household income : 50%

: 50% % below national median: -20%

El Paso, Texas

Average monthly bill per household : $1,677

: $1,677 COBI : 82

: 82 % of household income : 34%

: 34% % below national median: -18%

Dayton, Ohio

Average monthly bill per household : $1,684

: $1,684 COBI : 82

: 82 % of household income : 29%

: 29% % below national median: -18%

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average monthly bill per household : $1,709

: $1,709 COBI : 83

: 83 % of household income : 30%

: 30% % below national median: -17%

St. Louis, Missouri

Average monthly bill per household : $1,769

: $1,769 COBI : 86

: 86 % of household income : 29%

: 29% % below national median: -14%

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Average monthly bill per household : $1,775

: $1,775 COBI : 86

: 86 % of household income : 27%

: 27% % below national median: -14%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average monthly bill per household : $1,783

: $1,783 COBI : 87

: 87 % of household income : 34%

: 34% % below national median: -13%

Rochester, New York

Average monthly bill per household : $1,785

: $1,785 COBI : 87

: 87 % of household income : 32%

: 32% % below national median: -13%

Indianapolis, Indiana

Average monthly bill per household : $1,809

: $1,809 COBI : 88

: 88 % of household income : 32%

: 32% % below national median: -12%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 10 Most and Least Expensive Cities for Household Bills

