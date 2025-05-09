These Are the 10 Most ‘American’ Cars: How Much Do They Cost in 2025?

On April 29, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order and a proclamation to allow reimbursements for domestic car producers importing car parts. But the auto tariffs themselves have not been reduced; 25% tariffs on auto parts still went into effect on May 3. Car prices are expected to increase as a result.

But what about cars made exclusively in the U.S.? Will these go up in price, too? It’s likely they will because even American auto manufacturers use car parts that are not made in the U.S.

“No cars are actually 100% made in the United States with parts sourced from the United States,” said Edmunds consumer insights analyst Joseph Yoon, according to USA Today. “It’s going to be a big, big deal for the auto industry, globally, if the tariffs are implemented and enforced at face value.”

But some cars are “more American” than others. In June 2024, Cars.com published a list ranking the most American-made cars. Which are they and how much do they cost in 2025?

10. Lexus TX 350

Starting Price: $56,490

Coming in at No. 10 on the list of the most “American”-made cars is the Lexus TX 350, which Kelley Blue Book ranked at No. 8 on its roundup of best luxury mid-size SUVs. It’s techy, comfy, roomy and gets good gas mileage. Plus, it has excellent resale value. The only noted con is that only the base model offers seven-passenger seating.

9. Tesla Model X

Starting Price: $86,880

Kelley Blue Book found that owners of the Tesla Model X gave it a 4.6 out of 5 rating and that 83% recommend it. Some compare it to a Porsche (technically it’s faster than a twin turbo Porsche) and say they look forward to going out for a ride in it. But there are some drivers who feel this automobile just isn’t worth the steep price.

8. Jeep Gladiator

Starting Price: $40,095

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator is a pretty ferocious looking example of a midsize truck. As you might expect, it’s got masterful off-road maneuvering. It’s a little less impeccable with its on-road capabilities, but still a vehicle that will impress truck enthusiasts, particularly those who want an 8-speed automatic transmission.

7. Toyota Camry

Starting Price: $29,795

The 2025 Toyota Camry has definitely impressed Kelley Blue Book reviewers, who ranked it the No. 1 best mid-size car. It’s spacious, reliable and superior to all its predecessors (this is the ninth generation). Even a diligent review found no substantial cons.

6. Honda Ridgeline

Starting Price: $41,600

The 2025 Honda Ridgeline isn’t substantially different from the 2024 iteration, but it is spacious and pretty smooth — for a truck. It’s well designed and intuitive for drivers, but some truck enthusiasts will frown upon its unibody construction.

5. Honda Odyssey

Starting Price: $43,670

Kelley Blue Book reviewers are pretty big fans of the 2025 Honda Odyssey, ranking it the second-best minivan. It’s an ideal family car with easy-to-use technology. There is one pretty sizable downside, and that’s the lack of a hybrid option.

4. Tesla Model S

Starting Price: $81,880

As you may have expected, the Tesla Model S is one of the more expensive automobiles on this list, with a steep starting price of $81,880. It doesn’t have Apple Car Play or Android Auto, which for some is a significant shortcoming, but it does have a 402-mile range and free supercharging for life.

3. Volkswagen ID.4

Starting Price: $41,420

Yes, you read that right. The famously German car brand has one of the most American-made automobiles on the market with the Volkswagen ID.4, an all-electric SUV. This vehicle has good tech and a spacious cabin, but for the best range, you’ll have to spend more on a higher-end model.

2. Honda Passport

Starting Price: $43,850

The 2025 Honda Passport is roomy and capable, but it has an “aging design,” according to Kelley Blue Book. It also doesn’t have any upgrades from the 2024 version, but it holds up as a reliable and efficient SUV.

1. Tesla Model Y

Starting Price: $46,880

Finally, a Tesla with a price tag that won’t give the middle class a stroke. It’s not quite as beloved by owners as the Tesla Model X, but most of the 78 consumer reviews cited by Kelley Blue Book are favorable. It’s a great all-electric car choice if you want to go fast — zero to 60 in 6.5 seconds.

