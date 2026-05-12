These Are the 10 Largest Consumer Staples Stocks in May -- How to Pick the Top Investments

Key Points

AI is causing disruption throughout multiple industries.

Companies that sell essential, physical products are more immune.

Those investable opportunities are found in the consumer staples sector.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

As artificial intelligence (AI) disrupts industries from software to financial management, the idea of owning shares of companies that make and sell tangible products that everyday people need regularly is becoming more attractive. In addition, some of those consumer staples companies can even enhance their businesses through the use of AI.

To make it easier to single out those investable ideas, here are the 10 largest consumer staples stocks ranked in order by market cap, according to Motley Fool research, as of May 1:

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Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

Coca-Cola

Philip Morris International

L'Oreal

PepsiCo

Anheuser-Busch InBev/NV

Unilever

British American Tobacco

For the top investments from the list, I'll narrow them down even further to companies with both essential products and pricing power.

Three of the top consumer staples stocks

Over 280 million shoppers visit Walmart's stores and websites each week, looking for everything from groceries to cleaning products. With that kind of reach, the retailer holds the upper hand in its negotiations with suppliers on pricing. It also has its own house brand, which gives it even more pricing power. Instead of being disrupted by AI, Walmart is using the technology to power its AI shopping assistant, Sparky, which is helping it sell more products.

Costco can pass the savings it achieves from bulk purchases to customers, and it also has its own brand with pricing power, Kirkland Signature. The warehouse retailer has generated incredible brand loyalty, with a membership renewal rate above 92% among its U.S. and Canadian customers. The shopping experience it offers is often considered a treasure hunt, and, since it sells essential items, it's a business that's difficult for AI to disrupt.

Procter & Gamble makes everything from Crest toothpaste to Tide laundry detergent, which are category items people will always buy. Its brands have dedicated followings, and while it can only raise prices so much before customers push back, it still has pricing power. And P&G is using AI in product development, as well as to boost the efficiency of its employees.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

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Jack Delaney has positions in British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends British American Tobacco P.l.c., Philip Morris International, and Unilever. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.