These Apps Can Help You Maximize Your Credit Card Travel Rewards

If you're like most people, you probably have at least one credit card. And if you're like most people, you probably also have no idea how many points or miles you have. Thankfully, there are a few different apps that can help you keep track of your credit card points and miles. Here are two of the best.

1. AwardWallet

AwardWallet is a great all-in-one solution for keeping track of your credit card points, frequent flier miles, hotel points, dining rewards, and shopping rewards. AwardWallet has several core features. The app syncs with over 679 different loyalty programs, tracking your award program balances by logging on to websites that have your balance information. In addition to tracking your points and miles, AwardWallet tracks upcoming expiration dates and award redemption options. AwardWallet syncs with your email and your travel accounts to extract travel reservation data from any travel confirmation email and travel accounts.

The AwardWallet Merchant Lookup Tool allows you to search for merchants and identify how transactions with those merchants are coded for certain credit card transactions. Some of the most common bonus categories for credit card spend are grocery, gas, travel, and dining. However, not all merchant types are as easy to classify. To find out, you simply search for the store in question in the Merchant Lookup Tool and it will display a list of confirmed credit cards that earn more than 1 point per dollar at that particular merchant.

AwardWallet is free to use, but there is a $30-a-year charge for additional features, such as displaying historical data and unlimited expiration dates of your miles and points. AwardWallet also has browser extensions that enable you to auto-login to some of the loyalty program websites they've added to the site.

2. MaxRewards

MaxRewards is another great option for tracking your credit card points and miles, as well as maximizing your rewards. The app allows you to track multiple loyalty programs in one place, and it also provides detailed information on each program, including earning rates and redemption options. You can see your net worth in rewards with your aggregate balance, credit card balances, credit card utilization, and credit limit. It offers a handy feature that reminds you of your upcoming bills and their autopay status, and it lets you monitor credit cards from every issuer.

One of MaxRewards' key features is recommending the best credit card to use at nearby merchants, to maximize your rewards. Credit cards often offer bonus rewards and deals that you may not know about. MaxRewards automatically activates quarterly bonus categories and deals on credit cards from all different issuers. MaxReward also searches and lists all of your connected credit card deals so you don't miss out on any of them. They incorporate those deals with the best card recommendations so you can maximize both your savings and your points. Many credit cards offer a bonus reward if you spend a certain amount, and MaxRewards will track your spending towards the sign-up bonus minimum spend requirement.

MaxRewards is free to download and use, and the majority of the app's functionality is free. MaxRewards is only available on a mobile device. You can pay to become a Gold member and get access to exclusive functionality like auto-activation of Amex Offers, BankAmeriDeals, Citi Merchant Offers, Chase Offers and more. Interestingly, the cost of the Gold membership is whatever you want it to be, so you get to name your own price.

Technology can help you manage your finances

There's no doubt that credit cards offer some great rewards programs. But unless you keep track of your points and miles, those rewards can quickly go to waste. In addition, credit cards continue to come out with more deals and bonuses. Thankfully, there are a few different apps that can help you keep track of it all. So if you're looking for an easy way to make sure your rewards don't go to waste, definitely check out one of these apps!

