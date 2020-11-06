These Analysts Think Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XENE) Sales Are Under Threat

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$11.85 reflecting a 22% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Xenon Pharmaceuticals' eight analysts is for revenues of US$19m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 29% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$24m of revenue in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Xenon Pharmaceuticals, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGM:XENE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Xenon Pharmaceuticals'decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 29% next year, topping off a historical decline of 8.9% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Xenon Pharmaceuticals is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Xenon Pharmaceuticals after today.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Xenon Pharmaceuticals, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.