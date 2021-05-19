These Analysts Think UWM Holdings Corporation's (NYSE:UWMC) Sales Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$8.42 reflecting a 24% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering UWM Holdings, is for revenues of US$3.1b in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 46% reduction in UWM Holdings' sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$4.7b in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on UWM Holdings, noting the sizeable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NYSE:UWMC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

The consensus price target fell 14% to US$9.46, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about UWM Holdings' valuation following this update. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic UWM Holdings analyst has a price target of US$12.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.50. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 56% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 260% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 3.9% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for UWM Holdings, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. The analysts also expect revenues to shrink faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of UWM Holdings' future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on UWM Holdings after today.

Of course, this isn't the full story. We have estimates for UWM Holdings from its four analysts out until 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.