These Analysts Think Louisiana-Pacific Corporation's (NYSE:LPX) Sales Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Louisiana-Pacific, is for revenues of US$4.1b in 2022, which would reflect a considerable 15% reduction in Louisiana-Pacific's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 27% to US$13.29 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.20 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$70.33, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Louisiana-Pacific's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Louisiana-Pacific at US$82.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$57.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 28% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 10.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 6.9% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for Louisiana-Pacific, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Louisiana-Pacific. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Louisiana-Pacific going forwards.

