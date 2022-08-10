These Analysts Think loanDepot, Inc.'s (NYSE:LDI) Sales Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the consensus from loanDepot's ten analysts is for revenues of US$1.3b in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 58% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$1.6b of revenue in 2022. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on loanDepot, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

NYSE:LDI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Over the past year, revenues have declined around 38% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 83% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect loanDepot to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for loanDepot this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of loanDepot going forwards.

