These Analysts Think Limoneira Company's (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sales Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the five analysts covering Limoneira are now predicting revenues of US$187m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$208m of revenue in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Limoneira, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGS:LMNR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2021

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$18.60, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Limoneira, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 14%, in line with its 12% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 3.1% next year. So it's pretty clear that Limoneira is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Limoneira this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Limoneira going forwards.

