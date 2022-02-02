These Analysts Think Falcon Minerals Corporation's (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sales Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. At US$5.23, shares are up 7.6% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

After the downgrade, the three analysts covering Falcon Minerals are now predicting revenues of US$167m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 162% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$206m in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Falcon Minerals, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqCM:FLMN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Falcon Minerals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 116% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 16% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.4% annually. Not only are Falcon Minerals' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Falcon Minerals going forwards.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Falcon Minerals, given its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

