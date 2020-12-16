These Analysts Think EHang Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:EH) Sales Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After the downgrade, the two analysts covering EHang Holdings are now predicting revenues of CN¥1.4b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing CN¥1.9b of revenue in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on EHang Holdings, noting the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGM:EH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 16th 2020

The consensus price target rose 41% to CN¥127, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about EHang Holdings' prospects following this update. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on EHang Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥24.04 and the most bearish at CN¥14.80 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting EHang Holdings is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting EHang Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 55% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that EHang Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for EHang Holdings next year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on EHang Holdings after today.

Want more information? We have estimates for EHang Holdings from its two analysts out until 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.