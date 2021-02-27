These Analysts Think BeiGene, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sales Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After this downgrade, BeiGene's 20 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$556m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 80% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 13% from last year to US$16.73. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$826m and losses of US$14.95 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:BGNE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$326, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BeiGene at US$429 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$158. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting BeiGene's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 80% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 42% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 19% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that BeiGene is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at BeiGene. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of BeiGene going forwards.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple BeiGene analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

