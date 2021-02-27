These Analysts Think Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sales Are Under Threat

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Shares are up 6.6% to US$55.24 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

After the downgrade, the ten analysts covering Acadia Healthcare Company are now predicting revenues of US$2.3b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 8.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 56% to US$2.50. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.66 in 2021. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to EPS estimates to boot.

NasdaqGS:ACHC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$53.58 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Acadia Healthcare Company at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$32.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Acadia Healthcare Company's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.5% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.1% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. Acadia Healthcare Company is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. There was also a drop in their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Acadia Healthcare Company after today.

