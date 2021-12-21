These Analysts Just Made An Incredible Downgrade To Their Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) EPS Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After this downgrade, Trip.com Group's 32 analysts are now forecasting revenues of CN¥26b in 2022. This would be a substantial 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to decline 10% to CN¥1.81 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥30b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥4.27 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGS:TCOM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 9.3% to CN¥217. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Trip.com Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥52.24 and the most bearish at CN¥24.97 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Trip.com Group is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Trip.com Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.2% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 19% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Trip.com Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. There was also a drop in their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Trip.com Group analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

