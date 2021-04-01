These Analysts Just Made An Incredible Downgrade To Their AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) EPS Forecasts

The analysts covering AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 22% to US$33.96 in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

After this downgrade, AbCellera Biologics' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$524m in 2021. This would be a substantial 125% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 28% to US$0.96. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$849m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.27 in 2021. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGS:ABCL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 1st 2021

The consensus price target fell 5.4% to US$52.40, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on AbCellera Biologics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that AbCellera Biologics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 125% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 1,898% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.1% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that AbCellera Biologics is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for AbCellera Biologics. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of AbCellera Biologics.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with AbCellera Biologics' financials, such as concerns around earnings quality. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

