These Analysts Just Made A Substantial Downgrade To Their Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) EPS Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. At US$88.34, shares are up 5.3% in the past 7 days. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

After this downgrade, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$173m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 117% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 69% to US$0.31. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$204m and US$0.24 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target lifted 6.8% to US$88.75, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$110 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$34.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 117% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 54% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

