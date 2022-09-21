These Analysts Just Made A Significant Downgrade To Their Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) EPS Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Stitch Fix's 17 analysts is for revenues of US$1.8b in 2023, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 16% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.64 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.1b and US$1.41 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts. NasdaqGS:SFIX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

The consensus price target fell 18% to US$5.94, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Stitch Fix at US$12.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 16% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 17% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Stitch Fix is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Stitch Fix analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

