These Analysts Just Made A Notable Downgrade To Their Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) EPS Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Shares are up 7.7% to US$82.26 in the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

After this downgrade, Hyatt Hotels' twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.9b in 2021. This would be a huge 275% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.13 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$3.3b and US$2.59 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NYSE:H Earnings and Revenue Growth February 19th 2021

The consensus price target lifted 10% to US$69.94, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hyatt Hotels at US$83.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$46.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Hyatt Hotels shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Hyatt Hotels' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 275%, well above its historical decline of 8.6% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 25% per year. Not only are Hyatt Hotels' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The rising price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious cut to this year's outlook, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Hyatt Hotels.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Hyatt Hotels, given recent substantial insider selling. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

