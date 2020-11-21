These Analysts Just Made A Notable Downgrade To Their Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) EPS Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 13% to US$6.89 in the past 7 days. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Diamond S Shipping's four analysts is for revenues of US$537m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 22% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 34% to US$1.78 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$669m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.99 in 2021. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

NYSE:DSSI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 21st 2020

The consensus price target fell 7.2% to US$12.83, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Diamond S Shipping at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$9.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 22%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 41% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.6% next year. It's pretty clear that Diamond S Shipping's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Diamond S Shipping. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Diamond S Shipping's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Unfortunately, the earnings downgrade - if accurate - may also place pressure on Diamond S Shipping's mountain of debt, which could lead to some belt tightening for shareholders. To see more of our financial analysis, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about its balance sheet and specific concerns we've identified.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.