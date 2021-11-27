These Analysts Just Made A Notable Downgrade To Their D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) EPS Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After this downgrade, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of ₺11b in 2022. This would be a major 54% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching ₺6.53 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of ₺12b and ₺5.34 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:HEPS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 27th 2021

The consensus price target fell 18% to ₺101, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi at ₺15.67 per share, while the most bearish prices it at ₺3.90. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi'shistorical trends, as the 41% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 41% annual revenue growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.