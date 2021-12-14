These Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Downgrade To Their Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) EPS Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the dual analysts covering Argan are now predicting revenues of US$625m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a major 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to be US$2.95, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$775m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.04 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Argan's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:AGX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 14th 2021

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 8.3% to US$55.50. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Argan at US$61.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Argan is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 19% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 19% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.6% annually. So it looks like Argan is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Argan.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Argan going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.