These Analysts Just Made A Massive Downgrade To Their Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) EPS Forecasts

The analysts covering Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following this downgrade, Lifetime Brands' two analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$802m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 135% to US$0.94. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$891m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.46 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGS:LCUT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 25% to US$16.00. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lifetime Brands at US$21.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$11.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.1% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 1.5% per year. It's pretty clear that Lifetime Brands' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Lifetime Brands' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Lifetime Brands.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Lifetime Brands, given its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 3 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

