These Analysts Just Made A Huge Downgrade To Their AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) EPS Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. At US$31.75, shares are up 9.1% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering AbCellera Biologics, is for revenues of US$349m in 2021, which would reflect a considerable 19% reduction in AbCellera Biologics' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 49% to US$0.56 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$488m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.93 in 2021. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about AbCellera Biologics' prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NasdaqGS:ABCL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$51.20 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on AbCellera Biologics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting AbCellera Biologics is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 25% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 2,426% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.8% per year. It's pretty clear that AbCellera Biologics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for AbCellera Biologics. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that AbCellera Biologics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of AbCellera Biologics.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple AbCellera Biologics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

