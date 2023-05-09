These AI Stocks Have Potential to Surge Big This Summer

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Everyone is talking about AI stocks these days – and for good reason.

On Main Street, AI will forever change our society. On Wall Street, AI stocks will mint millionaires.

This is like the rise of the internet in the early 1990s all over again.

Back then, the novel internet was heralded as the future of everything. And folks in the know took advantage. They started internet companies and invested in internet stocks.

Thirty years later, many of them are rich and powerful. In fact, some are the richest and most powerful people on the planet.

Of the world’s 10 richest people today, seven made at least part of their fortune thanks to the internet.

The public launch of the World Wide Web in the early ‘90s provided a seminal moment for every human being on the planet.

Those who got on the right side of the internet divide became fabulously wealthy and powerful – people like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and more.

Those who didn’t… well, many of them have spent the past 30 years trying to catch up.

In many ways, it was a make-or-break moment for every investor on the planet.

We’re in the midst of a similar seminal moment today.

The Age of AI Is Quickly Emerging

The Age of AI is upon us. All the incredible technology we’re seeing with ChatGPT is just the beginning. Yes, it’s awesome; we use it regularly in our research. But it really is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AI’s capabilities.

These AI models are built on top of data. They use data to learn about the world, gather information, generate insights, draw conclusions, mimic behavior, and make predictions. Data is their fuel.

What happens when you give a car 10X more fuel? It drives 10X farther.

So then what happens when you give an AI model 10X more data? It becomes 10X better.

We’re about to give AI models more than 10X more data over the next few years than they have today.

In 2020, the total volume of data created worldwide was 47 zettabytes. By 2030, the total volume of data created globally will exceed 600 zettabytes. That’s a 13X increase in data volume – and, by extension, a potential 13X increase in AI capability.

Folks, these AI models are going to get way better over the next five to 10 years.

You think it’s impressive that law firms are already using AI to write briefs and that hospitals are already using AI to diagnose diseases?

We’re just getting started.

The Final Word

AI will be used to power a whole wave of automation technologies like robotic landscapers, delivery drivers, pilots, waiters, and more.

AI will be used to diagnose, prescribe, and treat patients with all sorts of illnesses and ailments.

It will be used to trade stocks, create music and movies, write articles, code, concoct new recipes, and make fabulous drinks. It will be used to clean, repair, and restore cars, homes, and just about every object in the world.

This is an “Everything Revolution.”

AI will be applied across every industry of the economy. This revolution will leave no stone unturned. By 2030, every company, in every sector, in every country, will use AI.

In fact, I think a whole country could be run by AI within five years.

It sounds crazy today, I know.

But to folks in the 1990s, so did the concept of an online bookstore replacing Sears, or a streaming service putting Blockbuster out of business.

The future comes at you fast. If you’re not ready for it, it could blindside you – or, even worse, bankrupt you.

You need to embrace change in order to be successful.

And you need to master it if you want to become powerful.

If you’re interested in learning how to master AI, my team and I have you covered. We are a group of folks who have collectively been studying and working with AI technologies for several years. And now, we’re ready to put all that research to work – both by investing in AI stocks and using AI to pick them.

Some of our efforts are complete. Others are still a work in progress.

Either way, we’re just starting our journey to AI mastery in the stock market.

