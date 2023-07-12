These 9 Stocks Touched New Highs - Did You Own Any?

(RTTNews) - The following healthcare sector stocks that were featured on our site touched new highs yesterday.
Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication *Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Dec.13, 2022 $4.30 $7.28 $6.76 69% Jun.20, 2023 $45.26 $52.98 $52.64 17% May 23, 2023 $20.96 $25.34 $24.45 21% Mar.1, 2023 $87.84 $109.99 $109.32 25% Jun.2, 2023 $4.10 $6.24 $5.73 52% Apr.24, 2023 $85.99 $104.97 $103.07 22% Aug.8, 2022 $5.54 $8.79 $8.63 58% Jun.6, 2023 $7.04 $7.91 $7.78 12% Jun.15, 2022 $13.99 $47.11 $46.77 236%
(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.11, 2023)
