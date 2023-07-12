News & Insights

These 9 Stocks Touched New Highs - Did You Own Any?

July 12, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following healthcare sector stocks that were featured on our site touched new highs yesterday.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

biote Corp. (BTMD)

Dec.13, 2022

$4.30

$7.28

$6.76

69%

Schrödinger Inc. (SDGR)

Jun.20, 2023

$45.26

$52.98

$52.64

17%

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) 

May 23, 2023

$20.96

$25.34

$24.45

21%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Mar.1, 2023

$87.84

$109.99

$109.32

25%

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)

Jun.2, 2023

$4.10

$6.24

$5.73

52%

DaVita Inc. (DVA)

Apr.24, 2023

$85.99

$104.97

$103.07

22%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC)

Aug.8, 2022

$5.54

$8.79

$8.63

58%

MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Jun.6, 2023

$7.04

$7.91

$7.78

12%

DICE Therapeutics Inc.'s (DICE)

Jun.15, 2022

$13.99

$47.11

$46.77

236%

(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.11, 2023)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

