These 9 Stocks Touched New Highs

September 12, 2023 — 02:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - In the world of investing, timing is everything. Here are some healthcare stocks that touched new 52-week highs yesterday. If you have been following our stock reports, you would have noticed that we had profiled these very stocks long before they hit their recent highs.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)

Jan.4, 2023

$18.17

$29.45

$26.08

62%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)

Dec.23, 2022

$5.04

$17.83

$17.13

253%

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

Oct.25, 2022

$202.45

$280.12

$279.35

38%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)

Jan.4, 2023

$7.45

$12.84

$11.51

72%

Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK)

May 5, 2023

$13.01

$15.30

$14.81

17%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)

Feb.23, 2023

$23.54

$30.77

$30.43

31%

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Jun.1, 2023

$188.99

$225.49

$224.90

19%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Mar.1, 2023

$87.84

$171.12

$170.94

95%

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX)

Mar.31, 2023

$23.01

$39.41

$38.25

71%

(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Sep.11, 2023)

