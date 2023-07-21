News & Insights

These 9 Stocks Touched New 52-Week High - Were They In Your Portfolio?

July 21, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following healthcare sector stocks that were featured on our site touched new high yesterday.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)

Sep.29, 2022

$17.58

$23.87

$23.24

35%

Savara Inc. (SVRA)

Jun.2, 2023

$2.93

$3.83

$3.48

30%

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL)

Aug.10, 2022

$17

$46.85

$44.95

175%

MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Jun.6, 2023

$7.04

$8.67

$8.60

23%

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Oct.24, 2022

$45.72

$76.24

$76.01

66%

Encompass Health Corp. (EHC)

Oct.27, 2022

$51.23

$68.99

$68.55

34%

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Aug.9, 2022

$43.58

$60.62

$58.50

39%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)

Mar.3, 2023

$7.97

$12.08

$11.84

51%

argenx SE (ARGX)

Dec.1, 2022

$404.84

$536.48

$534.95

32%

(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.20, 2023)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

