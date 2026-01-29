These 9 States Have No Income Tax -- but Is Living There Really Cheaper?

Key Points

State-based income taxes can be relatively expensive, making the difference between struggling or making forward progress.

In some cases, the higher cost of living in an income-tax-free state more than offsets the tax savings benefit.

Much of the data needed to help you make such a decision is readily available, even if it doesn't tell you the entire story.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The premise seems brilliant enough on the surface -- avoid state taxes to keep more of your hard-earned income. Moving to one of the nine states that don't impose income taxes on any of its residents solves the problem.

The actual matter's far from this simple, however. The cost of living is at least a little different (if not a lot different) in each and every state. It's conceivable that you could end up enjoying less disposable income by living in a no-tax state.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's put the premise to the test for each end every state in question.

No-income-tax states

First things first. Which states don't charge any personal income tax (which doesn't impact your federal income taxes, by the way)?

There are nine of them:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

These states are able to generate enough revenue through other means, like taxes on business income or sales taxes. Also note that in New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Washington, there may be some taxation of certain investment income, although at relatively modest rates.

For what it's worth, there are also four more states that have no income tax on most retirement income. Although this doesn't do anyone in their working years any good, if you're willing and able to move after you retire, these states might make it worth the trouble:

Illinois

Iowa

Mississippi

Pennsylvania

Just bear in mind that these four states' retirement income taxation rules can vary and may require a bit of verification of your taxability status. You'll want to visit each state's tax collection website for specifics.

Comparing and contrasting

This is great, but does living in any of these states actually save you money?

The cost of living in any state will still vary depending on where you live within that locale. Even then, a comparatively expensive state may still be cheaper -- on a net basis -- than living in a state that does charge income tax. It all depends on several other factors.

There's information that helps put each state's cost of living in ranked perspective.

Take U.S. News and World Report's most recent cost-of-living comparison ranking for all 50 U.S. states as an example. Based on the Bureau of Economic Analysis' data regarding price levels for goods and services in each locale, the media outfit rated Arkansas as the most affordable place to live, while California was the most expensive overall.

What about the nine states without state-based income tax? Each of these states' affordability rankings (with 1 being the most affordable and 50 being least affordable) are indicated below.

Cost of Living State 3 South Dakota 15 Wyoming 20 Tennessee 28 Nevada 30 Texas 39 Alaska 40 Florida 44 New Hampshire 47 Washington

South Dakota's low living costs were very impressive, and four of these states offer respectable affordability. Another four of these states, however, have a relatively high cost of living.

As for the four states that are tax-friendly to retirees, two scored really well in terms of a low cost of living, while two others were just OK.

Cost of Living Ranking State 2 Mississippi 7 Iowa 31 Pennsylvania 33 Illinois

These rankings tell only part of the story. They don't illustrate exactly how much more or less expensive it is to live in these locales, compared to another. That's what the next list does.

Based on nationwide data supplied by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, compared to baseline index of 100, here's the cost-of-living index score for each of the 13 states in question, from most to least expensive.

Cost-of-Living Index Score State 124.9 Alaska 114.1 Washington 111.4 New Hampshire 102.2 Florida 100.2 Nevada 97.2 Pennsylvania 94.7 Illinois 93.7 Wyoming 92.1 Texas 91.9 South Dakota 90.3 Tennessee 89.7 Iowa 87.3 Mississippi

In most cases, these states' tax-free income seems "worth it," and in some cases, it's well worth it. In expensive states like Alaska, Washington, and New Hampshire, though, it's possible all of your tax savings -- maybe several hundred to a few thousand bucks per year for the average household -- could be more than chewed up in other ways.

Mostly worth it -- if you can make it work

This is only a broad overview, of course. It's possible you could find a small pocket of affordability in an otherwise expensive state, just as you could end up living somewhere expensive in an otherwise cheap state. Then again, you could do the same in a state that does charge income taxes. To truly know if the math makes sense, you'll want to pick a specific geographical spot and then do a bit of comparative number crunching for that place.

Generally speaking, though, most of the states without income tax (and the few that don't tax retirement income) also offer the reasonable affordability that most people are seeking. The key, of course, is being able to remain gainfully employed at the same rate of pay somewhere else.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.